Every day, places like Community Youth in Action make a big impact. CYA, formed by a coalition of community members, focuses on preventing drug and alcohol use. It also hosts the LIV Teen Center, a safe place for teens to spend time during after-school hours and where they can receive free tutoring, leadership skills development and daily enrichment activities to help facilitate a healthier community. LIV offers teens a place to belong and feel connected to their peers.
Our teens come from every middle school and high school in the surrounding area. We recently conducted a survey of teens and were astounded when we saw that 26% of teens responded that they had spent time in a mental health facility. According to the 2021 Idaho Healthy Youth Survey, our state’s average for depression and suicidal thoughts is 19%. We have more work to do in eastern Idaho.
I wish everyone could see the effect of a program like CYA. The center facilitates building teen leaders who positively influence others. In October, our teen participants made presentations to over 800 other Idaho Falls youth. CYA teens have won national awards, scholarships, spoken at national events, received training in suicide prevention and much more. I get to watch daily as people’s lives are impacted for the good through their involvement with prevention programs like CYA.
When I entered the Legislature, I set the goal to invert the “V.” It means we spend more money at the bottom tier of prevention statewide. Then, over time, we would need to spend less on the most expensive services at the top where a person is hospitalized for a long period of time. Of course, we would still need those services. But I predict it would be a lot less frequent.
Last year, our Legislature approved a budget for the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare of almost $5 billion. Through prevention programs like CYA, we see cost savings to many state-funded programs. Many services are diverted or no longer necessary as issues are resolved more quickly. To provide up to 15 hours a week of enrichment, transportation services and positive connection to the community, it costs about $2,500 per youth per year or around $20 per day. The return on investment can be between $7 and $50.
Sending one youth to a behavioral health center can cost $500 per day or more with no guaranteed outcomes. A youth correctional facility costs up to $140,000 per year or $450 per day. Therapy costs between $5,000 to $10,000 per year. Where would you prefer to invest your tax dollars?
Imagine what a $40 million investment in primary prevention could do for our kids and our state. I expect the Legislature to continue making investments to support crisis centers, juvenile assessment centers and other projects that help catch problems before they escalate requiring a high level of intervention. I know I, along with many other great eastern Idaho legislators, will band together to help Idaho move forward and improve mental health for all.
Rep. Marco Erickson is a member of the Idaho House of Representatives representing District 33B and previously worked as a mental health professional.
