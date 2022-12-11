Every day, places like Community Youth in Action make a big impact. CYA, formed by a coalition of community members, focuses on preventing drug and alcohol use. It also hosts the LIV Teen Center, a safe place for teens to spend time during after-school hours and where they can receive free tutoring, leadership skills development and daily enrichment activities to help facilitate a healthier community. LIV offers teens a place to belong and feel connected to their peers.

Our teens come from every middle school and high school in the surrounding area. We recently conducted a survey of teens and were astounded when we saw that 26% of teens responded that they had spent time in a mental health facility. According to the 2021 Idaho Healthy Youth Survey, our state’s average for depression and suicidal thoughts is 19%. We have more work to do in eastern Idaho.

Rep. Marco Erickson is a member of the Idaho House of Representatives representing District 33B and previously worked as a mental health professional.

