My policy over the past year has been to avoid political discussion as much as possible, in favor of experiences that I have had and which have elicited several favorable comments. However, Bob Ziel and I have an unsigned agreement to keep tabs on one another. First off, Bob’s assessment of critical race theory as reverse racism is spot on. It is an attempt, with roots going back to into the last century, of turning people of different backgrounds against each other.
But it has a deeper agenda among some, at least, which reflects the desire to focus on and indoctrinate younger generations with the idea that all that they have been taught about America is hypocrisy. That Americans of white (European) extraction should be ashamed of their heritage. That is an insult to a substantial portion of this country, and it is wearing thin with many. It also fails to acknowledge the supreme sacrifice that countless thousands of white American men made in the Civil War to end the obnoxious period of slavery. This nation has made considerable progress in overcoming that period of our history, especially with the Civil Rights Act.
Some are trying to use this in a hypocritical manner to foster a false impression of genuine concern for human welfare when their efforts are no more than an often disguised attempt to lead the nation down into socialism. Which, from its history in nations where it has gained traction, has resulted in the loss of freedom, property rights and all of the God-given rights and freedoms we have inherited from the Constitution. As former President John F. Kennedy stated, “Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country.”
Fortunately, Idaho has avoided much of this new threat that had its beginnings in some of our universities, spread to corporate boardrooms and now even our military, and has now made itself apparent in suppression of free speech that does not comport with accepted guidelines of social justice.