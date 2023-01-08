On Dec. 6 and 7, the Post Register ran a two-part article about our national debt. There are a few problems. Comparing nominal dollar amounts between years and between different countries is invalid because inflation distorts the values, and the sizes of the economies are very different. Economists prefer to compare amounts between years or between countries as a percent of gross domestic product. Most of the article is an exercise in this kind of invalid and misleading comparison.
The article is also notable for what it didn’t say. Non-interest federal spending excluding Social Security and Medicare was 14% of GDP in 1980 and for 2019 was 11.1% of GDP. With the exception of stimulus spending following the 2008 economic crash and the 2020 pandemic economic crash, this spending has remained below 1980 spending levels. Most economists agree that stimulus spending was necessary. Social Security has never added to the national debt since it is separately funded. Medicare and Medicaid spending increased from 1.4% of GDP in 1980 to 5.2% of GDP in 2022 because Republicans refuse any attempt to reform an unsustainably expensive for-profit health care system and are ideologically incapable of admitting that government-managed single-payer systems provide better health care at half the cost for every other developed country on earth.
Federal debt as a percent of GDP fell almost every year from 1947 until 1981 and has increased almost every year since. To understand the national debt, the question to answer is what changed? Five major Republican tax cuts since 1980, all of which overwhelmingly favored the wealthy and significantly reduced federal revenues. Major increases in military spending under Reagan and Bush. Medicare and Medicaid spending, listed above. Tax cuts and stimulus spending to combat the 2008 economic crash, brought about by accelerated Republican financial deregulation. Stimulus spending to combat the pandemic recession.
Since 1980, Republicans oversaw major expansions of defense spending under Reagan and George W. Bush. Defense accounts for more than half of the discretionary budget and spends more than the next 10 countries in the world combined. The Defense Department has never passed a comprehensive audit and is unable to account for 61% of $3.5 trillion in assets. What Republicans oppose is spending on social programs that benefit people who are not wealthy.
The corporate income tax that was 7% of GDP in 1947 has barely exceeded 1% of GDP for 2018, 2019 and 2020. That represents a tax cut of more than $1 trillion annually. With the exception of a corporate tax rate reduction in 1964, the reduction of corporate tax revenue has been entirely a Republican project. In addition, Republicans defunded the IRS to allow rich people to cheat on their taxes, which costs us another $1 trillion annually in lost revenue. All of this failed policy courtesy of Citizens United. It’s the Supreme Court case brought, decided and supported by Republicans that eliminated campaign spending limits, making bribery legal and unleashing unprecedented corruption. When our democracy fails, this will be the reason.
Don Herbst is a retired corporate tax accountant and tax systems analyst living in Rigby.
