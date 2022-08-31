Mr. Armstrong, I’m no constitutional lawyer. I have tried to look at the many times the Second Amendment has been brought before the high court. I have tried to look at the Federalist Papers. Mr. Madison seems to have contorted himself for the final draft. I do know a constitutional lawyer who may give me some relief on this subject. He found that the high office of U.S. citizen may excuse some of my ignorance. His name was Barack Obama.
I hate to shed liberties, but an 18-year-old can obtain an assault weapon. Kind of like the weapon my father used in World War II. He was a Goldwater Republican. I believe he killed people from the bottom of Italy to Paris. It was used in a time of total global desperation. But a disturbed and alienated young man can shoot up a grade school classroom with his AR? My father was for the assault weapons ban. How is this “freedom”? My father suffered greatly for his service.
Regarding a man’s fertility. Are you seriously proposing some method where a man is legally responsible for his progeny? I mean a detailed, itemized bill from the state like I might receive from a hospital, for the care of his minor children. Are you going to have the attorney general subrogate wages? Remember that minor children are the wards of the state if a parent falls through.
I am into erring for life. My volunteering activity is more about community or civic duty, more about what my Lord asks me to do humbly, selflessly and happily. My God isn’t into brownie points, and my good book doesn’t tell me exactly when life begins. It is not a matter of expertise. I’m sort of pro-life.
A woman who is pregnant risks illness, future infertility and death. If she raises her children alone, she is often doomed to a lower-wage workplace. You folks are like the dog that caught the car — what are you going to do now? I’ve seen women who may be caring for their grandchildren and their parents. They may be taking hormonal birth control, which is only 90% effective and may be unaffordable to them. How about rape and incest? These concerns are just "socialism."
Back to Mr. Fuller’s original commentary. unless you find that is an unenumerated right denied to them.
Arnie Erickson is a second generation Idahaon from Idaho Falls, retired now, but worked for Idaho National Laboratory for 32 years as a scientist/engineer.