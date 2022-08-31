Mr. Armstrong, I’m no constitutional lawyer. I have tried to look at the many times the Second Amendment has been brought before the high court. I have tried to look at the Federalist Papers. Mr. Madison seems to have contorted himself for the final draft. I do know a constitutional lawyer who may give me some relief on this subject. He found that the high office of U.S. citizen may excuse some of my ignorance. His name was Barack Obama.

Arnie Erickson

I hate to shed liberties, but an 18-year-old can obtain an assault weapon. Kind of like the weapon my father used in World War II. He was a Goldwater Republican. I believe he killed people from the bottom of Italy to Paris. It was used in a time of total global desperation. But a disturbed and alienated young man can shoot up a grade school classroom with his AR? My father was for the assault weapons ban. How is this “freedom”? My father suffered greatly for his service.

Arnie Erickson is a second generation Idahaon from Idaho Falls, retired now, but worked for Idaho National Laboratory for 32 years as a scientist/engineer.

