Yes, if one has eyes to see, one can see physical differences between people, but defining those differences into groups by “race” is a social and cultural action. That cultural activity can be demonstrated by asking a simple question: How white do you have to be to be defined as white?
In the South before the Civil War, when white slave owners and overseers routinely (yes, routinely) raped Black slaves; the progeny of this atrocity, half white and half Black, were considered all Black, deserving of and consigned to life-long slavery. The South long operated on the “one-drop” theory, whereby one drop of Black blood (one Black ancestor, no matter how many generations back) defined the supposed “race” of the descendent.
Such definitions were culturally necessary because slavery in the Americas was based, not just on economic definitions (who was rich enough to own whom), nor on nation-state competitions (who won the last battle and enslaved surviving enemies), but on what supposed “race” someone belonged to. For the South, this ensured, among other things, that there would always be a supply of new slaves.
Such definitions also supported the reification of the concept of white “gentility.” This effort took two invented constructs, i.e., the white “race” and that race’s supposed descent from English aristocracy, and posited the innate superiority of the Southern “gentry,” distinguished from slaves (and then ex-slaves) through a scientifically untenable definition of “race.”
Does that mean that the United States is a systemically racist society? Insofar as our constitutional system codified the existence of slavery (see the three-fifths rule) and ensured through the institution of the Senate that Southern states would have disproportionate power (continuing today through the filibuster), that answer must be yes. Insofar as our society supports a hyper-violent police function that disproportionately targets Black citizens and other “non-white” races, the answer is still yes.
Does that mean that all Americans, or all white Americans, are irredeemably racist? Of course not. There has been a centuries-long moral struggle against both slavery and racism in America. Instances of that struggle include the banning of slavery in the northwest territories, John Quincy Adams’ defense of the Amistad rebels, the Civil War itself and the Civil Rights Movement, to name only a few.
But to say that this has been a moral struggle obviously says that there has been resistance to this struggle as well. This ranges from overt racists, such as Strom Thurman and George Wallace (Democrats) and Donald Trump (Republican) to people just uncomfortable with acknowledging that racism exists in our country. One symptom of such denialism is to think that efforts to combat racism are themselves racist, supposedly elevating oppressed groups (“races”) over the white “race.”
In this vein, critical race theory (which is just a way of thinking more clearly about the role of race in America) must be “racist” because some see it as critical of the white “race.” However, if race is a social construct, what critical race theory is talking about is how one socially defined group or subgroup has used that construct to discriminate against and oppress another socially defined group. Over the history of the United States, that oppression and discrimination has been opposed by presidents, by ex-presidents, by abolitionists, by Christians, by social justice activists, and by Black and white Americans together. This is a long, still continuing struggle, and it is, and always has been, a fight that is worth fighting.