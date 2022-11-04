I laughed out loud when I read Jilene Burger’s column. Then I realized that the Republican attempt to end our republic is no laughing matter. First, I would like to give Jilene, and other Republicans, a short lesson in English, journalism and just good old-fashioned manners: There is no such thing as the “Democrat Party.” Look it up — when a person says “Democrat Party,” it just sounds so uneducated, and some might say ignorant.

Shelton Beach

It’s no secret that gas prices are high. It’s no secret that grocery prices are high. Inflation is rampant around the world, not just in America. It is rather foolish to blame one man, Joe Biden, for a worldwide problem. Every educated person knows that the COVID pandemic and Putin’s war in Ukraine are driving inflation. The uneducated blame it on Biden.

Beach is a retired noncommissioned officer. He retired from the U.S. Army in 1990 with over 24 years of service. He had tours at Fort Lewis, Washington; Fort Gordon, Georgia; Fort Meade, Maryland; Germany; Japan; and Vietnam.

