I laughed out loud when I read Jilene Burger’s column. Then I realized that the Republican attempt to end our republic is no laughing matter. First, I would like to give Jilene, and other Republicans, a short lesson in English, journalism and just good old-fashioned manners: There is no such thing as the “Democrat Party.” Look it up — when a person says “Democrat Party,” it just sounds so uneducated, and some might say ignorant.
It’s no secret that gas prices are high. It’s no secret that grocery prices are high. Inflation is rampant around the world, not just in America. It is rather foolish to blame one man, Joe Biden, for a worldwide problem. Every educated person knows that the COVID pandemic and Putin’s war in Ukraine are driving inflation. The uneducated blame it on Biden.
Yes, the Democratic Party supports a woman’s reproductive rights including the right to abortion. No one, or virtually no one, likes abortion. The difference here is that the Democratic Party trusts a woman to do what is in her and her family’s best interest. The Democratic Party thinks that a woman is intelligent enough to make her own health decisions. The Republican Party thinks that old men in Washington know what is best for a woman in Idaho.
The Republican Party makes Planned Parenthood into a bogeyman because they provide abortion services. Planned Parenthood also provides sex education, birth control, pelvic exams and cancer screenings. No federal funds are used to fund abortion — that is illegal.
Jilene states that Republicans condemn “activist” judges. That might be true unless, of course, those activist judges happen to be their activist judges. Clarence Thomas comes to mind. He is the personification of an activist judge, voting to overturn established law and inviting states to bring cases to him that would take rights from gays and those that are transgender.
Jilene states that the word “God” appears in the National Republican Party platform 16 times. She fails to mention that the word “God” does not appear in the U.S. Constitution.
According to Jilene, the Republican Party opposes mandatory health insurance and supports medical savings plans as an alternative to insurance. Medical savings plans are great for those who can afford them. Jilene fails to mention any health care plan for the 54% of Americans who live paycheck to pay-check — those who have no ability to fund a medical savings account.
Space constraints prohibit addressing the rest of Jilene’s column. I will close by saying that Jilene left out a few things that the Republican Party supports, like voter intimidation at both polling places and ballot drop boxes, voter suppression by eliminating polling places in minority precincts, causing hours-long lines to cast ballots, supporting the invasion of our Capitol by insurrectionists, electing governors and secretaries of state who pretend to think that Donald Trump won the 2020 election and publicly state that they will make sure that Republicans win all elections in their states in the future.
Beach is a retired noncommissioned officer. He retired from the U.S. Army in 1990 with over 24 years of service. He had tours at Fort Lewis, Washington; Fort Gordon, Georgia; Fort Meade, Maryland; Germany; Japan; and Vietnam.
