Much has been written by the media on so-called indoctrination education.
If there was ever a political red herring sure to incite a hot political debate, it’s this controversial issue.
The Post Register editorial board and reader Carolyn Dessin of Alta, Wyoming strongly chastised light governor Janice McGeachin in June 13’s Post Register. I use the term “light governor” in reference to McGeachin since she’s pulled a few stunts where she is far enough to the right to annoy me and also other responsible Idaho conservatives (i.e. her facemask mandate while Gov. Brad Little was out of state is ridiculous.)
However, the indoctrination education movement in blue states outside of Idaho is a serious cause for concern. It is a growing national faction that should be a warning for all Americans. While conservative Idaho is still relatively safe from the negative indoctrination of our students on the history of the United States, every person, especially parents, should be examining this matter closely.
No doubt about it, related critical race theory and the 1619 Project demonizes white people. This is reverse racism at its worst, which attempts to plant a guilt trip on all white Americans while many of us are not guilty of bigotry.
I’m a Caucasian with a European background, which begs the question: Should I be ashamed of my heritage?
No.
Fortunately, previous generations of my family had nothing to do with slavery. If anything, I vividly remember my mother and father lecturing me in my youth that there are good and bad people of all races, religions, ethnic origins and nationalities. They taught me to choose my friends as individuals and not by the color of their skin or their personal backgrounds.
A person or a group could categorize some radical right-wingers as “an inquisition of fanatics.” The Post Register editorial board used that term, which at times is appropriate. But out a sense of balance, let’s be fair by also acknowledging that there are extreme liberals who are bound and determined to divide our country through racism. From my perspective, they are so far successful, which is so tragic.
Teacher Carolyn Dessin apparently advocates that socialism, communism and Marxism should be taught in schools. Of course, these forms of government ought to be on the curriculum for students. The problem is that there is a fringe element of leftist educators who actually promote these repressive regimes while vilifying our democratic (or representative republic) form of government. Politics should be kept out of classrooms. I have confidence that intelligent students are mature and discretionary enough to decide for themselves who are the good guys and bad guys so to speak.
Admittedly, the U.S. has had some unsavory aspects in our bygone era with discrimination against minorities. However, in my lifetime very much has been done to rectify sins of the past. America has been maturing as a nation for several decades now by opening up the door of equality for all races.