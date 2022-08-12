As mayor of Idaho Falls, I was proud to join with other mayors representing Idaho cities and towns to thank our U.S. senators for their work on the infrastructure package that is already helping to strengthen Idaho communities across the state. This is the kind of leadership and bipartisan collaboration Idahoans would like to see more of in Washington.

Rebecca Casper

Rebecca Casper

Infrastructure is one of the most important and challenging issues of our times, impacting everything from the quality of life in our communities to the strength of our economy to carbon reduction and clean energy efforts. The historic investments made by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will help cities like Idaho Falls continue to modernize and upgrade our essential infrastructure, creating jobs, supporting local businesses, spurring economic growth and making our communities better places to live, work and play.

Rebecca Casper is currently serving her third term as mayor of Idaho Falls.

Recommended for you