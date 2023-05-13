Idaho is varied in its people, geography, resources and industry. Pockets of activity exist that sometimes go unrecognized throughout the rest of the state. Idaho National Laboratory often flies under the radar even as it makes significant contributions to Idaho’s economy. Work at the site supports 8,000 employees spread over 890 square miles with business operations that bring approximately $2 billion into the Idaho economy annually.

Jim Woodward mug cropped

Jim Woodward

First put to use as a proving ground for U.S. Navy battleship guns in World War II, the site has played a significant role in our national defense from its origins to current times. INL’s earliest accomplishments include the development of nuclear power for naval ship propulsion and harnessing this energy source for commercial use. Today, three primary goals drive the mission of the INL.

Jim Woodward is a lifelong Idahoan, small-business owner, former Navy submariner and served in the Idaho state Senate. He currently serves on the Governor’s Leadership In Nuclear Energy Commission.

