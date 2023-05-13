Idaho is varied in its people, geography, resources and industry. Pockets of activity exist that sometimes go unrecognized throughout the rest of the state. Idaho National Laboratory often flies under the radar even as it makes significant contributions to Idaho’s economy. Work at the site supports 8,000 employees spread over 890 square miles with business operations that bring approximately $2 billion into the Idaho economy annually.
First put to use as a proving ground for U.S. Navy battleship guns in World War II, the site has played a significant role in our national defense from its origins to current times. INL’s earliest accomplishments include the development of nuclear power for naval ship propulsion and harnessing this energy source for commercial use. Today, three primary goals drive the mission of the INL.
During the Cold War, we relied on a series of defense programs to protect our nation and allies. While those efforts kept our country safe, they produced waste we must clean up to protect our communities and environment. The second initiative reflects our modern-day commitment to national defense operations. Through INL, the U.S. Navy Nuclear Power Program provides support for the global operation of our submarines and aircraft carriers.
Finally, INL looks to the future. With research and innovation, the work at the site represents amazing new opportunities for the region and the state. There are programs in advanced nuclear development, cybersecurity, energy integration in our rapidly evolving electric grid, security of the electric grid and development of alternative energy sources, to name a few. These investments reflect the critical role INL plays at the state and national levels.
I spent six short months at INL as a Navy student back in the day. It left a lasting impression. As Idahoans, we are fortunate to host one of the 17 national laboratories offering opportunities for progress in many areas. What’s happening at the site matters today and for future generations. Let’s continue to support the mission and recognize the work of INL. We’ve come a long way and with great potential yet to come.
Jim Woodward is a lifelong Idahoan, small-business owner, former Navy submariner and served in the Idaho state Senate. He currently serves on the Governor’s Leadership In Nuclear Energy Commission.
