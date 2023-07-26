The 2022 National Defense Strategy identified access to efficient and clean-energy technologies as a growing need at bases and battlefields. Idaho National Laboratory is, of course, at the cutting edge of meeting the challenge of providing mobile energy sources.

Sen. Mike Crapo official mug cropped square

Sen. Crapo

Military operations in remote regions and battlefields have trouble with generating enough energy due to their inaccessibility to electrical grids, difficulty receiving energy from conventional fuel sources, challenges generating sufficient energy from renewable sources and threats to traditional energy supply lines. Nuclear power is the only source that can provide carbon-free, baseload energy from crucial infrastructure in these locations.

Mike Crapo is a Republican U.S. Senator from Idaho.

Tags

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.