The United States led the world in innovation during the 20th century. Our nation was enterprising, creative and, importantly, unafraid to fail. If you aren’t willing to fail, you’re not innovating. This bold spirit made the U.S. the world’s leading economic driver and helped create a remarkable standard of living for our citizens.

Past success, however, guarantees nothing in the future. Today’s global economy is changing at unprecedented speed. To continue as the world’s innovation leader, the U.S. needs a more unified and informed collaborative framework. And we need to establish the critical partnerships — between industry, academia, governments and the national laboratories — that will enable us to lead and prosper into the 21st century.

Deborah Wince-Smith is CEO of the Council on Competitiveness. John Wagner is the director of INL.

Tags

Recommended for you