Approximately 1 in 5 Idaho students who enter the ninth grade do not graduate from high school. That equates to nearly 400 students per year in our area that are starting their adult life without the basic skills to make a living wage. A new public charter school is coming to our area that will specifically target and serve at-risk students in grades sixth through 12th. A few of us in the community have been working for nearly two years to bring this sort of school to our students.
Elevate Academy-East Idaho is planned to be located in Idaho Falls and open in the fall of 2023. Logan Waetje, a well-respected and former District 91 educational leader has been hired as the director. He is currently working with area business and industry leaders to organize and launch the school. The instructional model for Elevate is career technical education blended with core academics in a project-based learning environment. Currently planned programs include welding, high-tech machining, construction, culinary arts, business/marketing, medical technician, graphic arts and wildland firefighting. Students graduate from high school with a diploma and marketable job skills. Focus is placed on providing students with the skills and attitudes needed for the expanding job market in southeastern Idaho.
This new model is proving highly successful in other parts of the state. Elevate Academy-East Idaho will be the fourth school within a network of career technical education schools first launched in Caldwell in 2018. It will join Elevate Academy schools in Caldwell, Post Falls and Nampa. Elevate Academy-East Idaho will operate on a year-round schedule. Students will attend four days of scheduled learning experiences. The fifth day of the week is dedicated time for CTE programs, intervention for students who are academically deficient, and enrichment for students that are on or above grade level.
Elevate Academy-East Idaho will be a public charter school. This means no additional local taxes will be required to construct the school. Several locations for the new, state-of-the-art facility are being evaluated. This school, like its three sister schools, expects to receive funding and technical assistance support from the J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Family Foundation and the charter school support group Bluum. The facility nonprofit Building Hope is also expected to provide support in facility financing and management. All three groups supported the launch and expansion of Alturas Academy in Idaho Falls, as well as dozens of other public charter schools across the Gem State.
Elevate Academy-East Idaho creates a win-win situation for our community. At-risk youth in danger of not graduating will indeed graduate while learning hands-on skills for jobs to support themselves and their families. This increases individual self-worth and reduces the likelihood of long-term dependence on social programs. Local employers and industry leaders are enthusiastically embracing this model, as it positively contributes to a much-needed, highly skilled workforce in our growing community.
Most of us have a family member or know of a young person who would benefit from this type of school. To view the state’s criteria for at-risk youth, please visit www.sde.idaho.gov/school-choice/alternative/.
To learn more about Elevate Academy’s unique model or if you would like to join the team, contact Logan Waetje at waetjel@elevateif.org or visit www.elevateif.org.