The angry left and right are blundering into a political version of the prehistoric tar pits. The Los Angeles La Brea Tar Pits trapped hundreds of prehistoric beasts who fell into that sticky morass, to be preserved for thousands of years.
If our political parties aren’t serious about nominating an adult governing team, there won’t be a museum big enough for the political casualties. There will be no winners in that museum.
Here are my nominations for the top political tar pits:
One:
So-called critical race theory is an attempt to lend respectability to the idea that it’s okay to force Americans who have never discriminated against people of other races, let alone have never owned slaves, to justify reverse discrimination for the sins of their ancestors. Eternal reparations for past discrimination? No sale. There is no substitute for equal treatment under the law. Getting cranked up and recriminatory about reparations, however disguised, will not end well for either side.
Two:
How about ripping up the Roe v. Wade abortion decision: We replace it with what? Roe was a carefully crafted legal compromise that granted protection to the viable unborn and to the potential mothers who needed to terminate an early pregnancy for medical and other important reasons. We have lived with this compromise for decades.
The high court might tweak some details in the Roe decision — refining viability for example — but that’s it. Do we really want to start another war? Hearts and minds need to be changed. That does not happen quickly. Trust me. Turning Roe into a political fight to the death will not end well for either side.
Three:
Trump redux in 2024. Forget about everything else. Forget Mr. Trump’s policy successes and failures. Forget his style and character. All of that is just history.
The bottom line: Donald Trump did not win the overall popular vote in 2020 and cannot win the overall popular vote in 2024, nor can he put together an Electoral College victory.
Trump’s core policies are more popular than he is. He has abysmal support among women voters. Only the worst imaginable Democratic nominee would give him a prayer of a chance at returning to the White House.
This country is sharply divided along cultural lines. Post-COVID migration has mixed that up a bit, but the division will not be erased by some narrow victory in the Electoral College.
That election will turn on the economy and America’s national security.
Imagine a presidential race with opposing candidates who possess integrity, knowledge, experience and judgment. And competent policy staff. Then, look over the field of candidates who debated Donald Trump and those who competed for the Democratic nomination.
Are you reassured?
The GOP needs someone with the gravitas and credentials of former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice. Still in her 60s, she is a thoughtful conservative, head of the Hoover Institution and an African American whose sheer competence overshadows all social issues. She was the ballast in the George W. Bush administration.
Condi set the standard.
God bless and preserve the USA.