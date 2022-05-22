Recently, we have come across comments made in response to news articles and on social media posts where the Idaho Fraternal Order of Police has been dismissively labeled a special interest group that acts only upon self-interest and at the expense of the general public. We have found that many of these accusations are made based upon half-truths and even outright lies and appear driven by a desire to elicit a negative emotional response from the casual observer, usually to support one political agenda or another. As a profession, it is important our perspective is understood, so perhaps a little clarity is in order.
Misunderstandings over the complexities faced by law enforcement are nothing new. Daily, the resilient men and women in our profession are called on to solve problems long in the making, then expected to work miracles and are blamed if the law does not work in favor of one party or another. It is easier for some to distract from a problem, or shift the blame to a cop, rather than looking inward at the long and treacherous road of poor choices that led to a bad circumstance in the first place.
The Fraternal Order of Police is run from the ground up by professionals from all levels of law enforcement. With more than 2,400 members, represented by 30 local lodges that hail from across the state, the FOP gives voice to our members’ opinions and concerns. As the literal boots on the ground, we offer a unique perspective when it comes to public safety in your community unlike any other. In concert with our chiefs and sheriffs, the FOP serves as a resource to our elected officials as they work towards solutions that keep Idahoans safe. We offer our clear-eyed perspective on a wide range of bills as they work their way through the Legislature, always with an eye on what will produce the best outcomes for our fellow Idahoans. And yes, we also advocate for our profession, for better training, equipment and pay with the goal of keeping talented and honorable law enforcement professionals serving our communities.
Law enforcement officers in Idaho continue each and every day to don their uniforms and stand up for the rights and freedoms we all cherish. We do this despite a marked increase in both physical and political attacks on law enforcement. Why? Because we took an oath to protect and serve our communities, to keep them safe. It is important to remember that the professionals protecting your community are human beings who choose to live and raise their families in this great state for all the same reasons you do.
So, in a way, to say the Idaho Fraternal Order of Police is a “special interest group” is absolutely correct. Our “special interest” is the safety of our communities, which benefits everyone, regardless of individual political or personal beliefs. If you believe that public safety is important and that fair and impartial enforcement of our laws is key to building a more perfect union, then we all share the very same special interest.