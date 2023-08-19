If you’ve traveled out of state this summer, you probably passed one of the 19 watercraft inspection sites near our borders. This program helps prevent the spread of the costly and difficult-to-destroy zebra and quagga mussels. With a million-plus inspections completed since the program’s start, Idaho has prevented over 400 boats from spreading mussels into our waterways.

Burtenshaw Van

Burtenshaw

It may seem like a small impact until you consider the financial cost if we fail to stop a mussel invasion. Mussels threaten Idaho’s agriculture, recreation, hydropower and overall economy. In 2012, the Idaho Department of Agriculture estimated that failing to stop a mussel invasion would cost the state $94.4 million/year ($179 million in 2023 dollars).

Sen. Van Burtenshaw represents District 31 (Clark, Fremont, Jefferson and Lemhi counties) in the Idaho Senate. He also serves as chair of the Resources & Environment Committee.

