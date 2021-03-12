No one has come out unscathed from this once-in-a-century global pandemic. People are frustrated and scared of losing everything. Our situation has gotten better here in Idaho, and we’re rated as the top state in the union with the most positive job growth. I feel fortunate to live here.
However, hundreds of Idahoans are still getting sick every day, and some are dying from COVID-19. The Biden vaccine rollouts are disappointingly slow. We still must convince a lot more people to be vaccinated to reach herd immunity.
I’m afraid all the frustration is spilling over into this year’s legislative session with poorly written, knee-jerk bills designed to handcuff our governor coming in rapid fire.
I’d like to see our Legislature spend their time in Boise working with Gov. Little to roll out the vaccine quicker and help Idahoans get back to normal. I’d like to see them spending their time strengthening Idaho’s strategic stockpiles of medical equipment, personal protective equipment and perhaps adding more stockpile locations for critical necessities (including food and heating sources for other disasters).
Their efforts to handcuff our governor are not productive; it’s preventing him from being able to do his job.
During March and April’s shelter-in-place order, and while representing the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce, I had two video calls with Gov. Little. I learned the rationale he was using, but I also found out that he didn’t mind listening to my concerns or feedback. Since then, I’ve had the opportunity to continue to get to know Gov. Little. He’s very approachable, soft-spoken, and I’d consider him to be very humble. I’m sure there are things he’d have changed about the COVID-19 response and will also say it hasn’t been perfect.
At the beginning of the pandemic, Blaine and Ada counties had the most infections. I remember asking Gov. Little the following question, “Governor, Bonneville County isn’t Blaine or Ada County, why are you treating us like them?”
He responded that we really had no idea how many people had the virus since we could only process just a few dozen tests. He also disclosed that we didn’t have nearly the necessary amount of PPE that we required in Idaho’s strategic stockpiles; he was also worried that our doctors and nurses could become ill and not be able to work. It was critical to stop the spread.
He also mentioned he had suspended licensing requirements so other providers across state lines could treat Idahoans if we needed them. Further, companies like Walgreens could offer citizens COVID-19 testing without seeing a doctor and other testing centers.
When speaking to him, I felt the burden he was carrying, and I also learned how critically important it was to have one person making those decisions instead of having every executive decision made by the Legislature. This became painfully obvious during the disappointing circus when they tried to call in a special session over the summer.
Some may be reading this thinking Frugoli has gone soft — not the case. No way.
I do believe in calling strikes and balls fairly, regardless of who’s throwing them. And right now we are blowing it. This moment requires measured leadership in Boise, and we need it more than ever. Right now, we need to let the governor do his job. There will be plenty of time to play Monday morning quarterback.
Don’t get me wrong, this crisis deserves a full debrief from a joint committee to determine what improvements the Legislature can make to our laws — after the crisis.