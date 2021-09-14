Gov. Little recently sought praise from Idahoans for the large budget surplus Idaho is realizing. The surplus is at least $1.4 billion, plus another $2 billion in federal coronavirus funds coming into the state. But Idaho legislators, and Little himself, do not deserve praise for this large of a budget surplus. They deserve ridicule. And they definitely don’t deserve to keep their jobs if this is how little regard is given to what actually matters to Idahoans across the state.
Like previous years (Idaho Republicans have a long history of failing our children), in April of this year, the National Education Association released its findings on education funding across the U.S. Idaho is embarrassingly dead last in per-student funding — 51st in the nation. How can a state with a $1.4 billion surplus and federal funds coming in to aid education be dead last? Simple — no leadership.
In January, Idaho was notified that a $6 million federal grant was available for preschool funding to assist with early childhood literacy. That is until the House Republicans killed the bill. With a major push from the disgraced Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, the House managed to send the federal funds packing to prevent teachers from “indoctrinating them and teaching them to be activists.” (Rep. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton.) The funds that were meant to give Idaho children a head start are gone. This is a devastating blow to our communities that are trying to develop early education programs.
It should come as no surprise to anyone that in 2021 Idaho students lost ground on ISAT scoring. The number of students who were considered “proficient” or “advanced” on the ISAT scoring rubric shrunk 5.5% in math and 1.5% in language arts in 2020-2021. Some of this may be attributed to the pandemic and online learning. If we had already invested in high-speed internet and computers across all urban and rural schools in Idaho prior to the pandemic, would our children have lost 5.5% of their skills in math or 1.5% in language in one year? We won’t know because that investment has still yet to be made in our public education infrastructure. And given the current state of the pandemic, our children just may end up back in online school, once again, without adequate means to succeed.
Our teachers could and should be paid a livable wage. If teachers were paid more in line with other states, our best and brightest teachers might actually stay in Idaho rather than taking their skills elsewhere. Extra funding could ensure the State Education Board’s goal of full-day kindergarten is realized. And how about fully staffing schools with mental health professionals and nurses? According to Idaho Education News, it would only cost $30.5 million of that $1.4 billion surplus to reach the recommended number of school counselors to student ratio in Idaho schools. It would only be another $14.8 million to adequately staff school nurses across Idaho.
Rather than funding public education, Republican legislators and leaders are spending that surplus on defending all of the unconstitutional legislation they have recently passed. The Idaho Supreme Court recently overturned Senate Bill 1110, a bill Gov. Little signed, that would have decimated the ability of the people to get a ballot initiative before the people of Idaho. Now, the taxpayers will be footing that legal bill. The Idaho Legislature has already spent over $3.2 million to attorneys defending unconstitutional laws since 1995. The budget surplus will, no doubt, be dented by all of the frivolous fights our “leaders” keep throwing at us.
When you are dead last in funding per student, your teachers are leaving for other states, the state lacks a cohesive broadband network that reaches all schools and most schools lack the professionals they need to help our children grow and learn, additional funding is critical. Instead of celebrating the money in the bank, our leaders must start directing those funds to our public education system. Our leaders must stop playing politics and start leading. Idaho is a national embarrassment when it comes to educating our most precious asset — our children. It’s time to put our children first.