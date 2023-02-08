Jon Torstenson Rue, otherwise known as “Snowshoe Thompson,” was born on a farm in Tinn, Telemark, Norway in 1827. He migrated to the U.S. during the early mining era in the West. In winter, there was as yet no way to get mail from the East across the Sierra Nevada range. One morning in 1856, John noticed an ad in the Placerville newspaper for someone to carry the mail across the range to Carson City, Nevada, a distance of 90 miles each way.
Being a skilled skilober (translation “ski runner”), he volunteered. He carried the mail for 20 years between 1856 and 1876 at least twice a week through all kinds of winter weather, often bringing food and, at times, medical supplies to those isolated in the mountains. In those days, he used one long pole for balance as was common in his native Telemark. The word has been applied to a method of downhill skiing that became common in this country. His skis were home-fashioned and heavier in construction than those used today.
Despite his long service in carrying mail, he apparently was never paid by Congress. Sometime back in the late 1980s, during a visit with my wife to relatives in California, we pulled into the large parking area at Boreal Ridge ski area. In early evening, as I stepped out of the car, my eyes became focused on a large bronze figure of a skier in full stride. He had one long pole. There he was. I stood in admiration and studied his resemblance. The lines were perfect. The only thing lacking was motion. I imagined him going about the work for which he was destined. I have few heroes, but this man stands out above all others, as he had no audience in the hall of the mountain king. The king was apparently distracted. Only the “trollls” would notice his comings and goings. Those imaginary little fellows are always back there in the trees, figuratively, monitoring, well, comings and goings of itinerant mail carriers.
Evan Tibbott is a long-time resident of eastern Idaho. He is a cooperative weather observer for National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Weather Service and has been involved as a volunteer in civic and natural resource capacities for many years. He lives in Rigby and enjoys writing about the outdoors and his own personal experiences in the West.
