I got just a little confused when I read Jim Jones’ commentary attacking the Idaho Freedom Foundation. He said the organization is a “threat to democracy” parroting what Senate Majority Leader Chuck Winder said about a week before. Ordinarily, that might sound like a compliment.
Our country is not a democracy. It’s a constitutional republic. And, of course, a democracy, which is mob rule, threatens the existence of our republic, whose Constitution safeguards individual rights against the mob. Sometimes, politicians use the word democracy because they don’t know the difference between one or the other. Some who know the difference claim to say democracy as a kind of shorthand for “constitutional republic,” which I think does a disservice to the meanings of both terms. I don’t know how Winder was using the word, but I know that Winder didn’t mean it as a compliment. Winder doesn’t like the fact that the Freedom Foundation makes it easy to see that he’s what we call a Republican in name only — or RINO. You know the ones: Republicans who grow government or side with government power and then pretend they are a conservative. Winder votes almost exactly like Boise Democrat Melissa Wintrow. And Winder leads a Senate where good legislation, more often than not, goes to die.
Jones goes a bit further than Winder in pointing to actual bills in which the Freedom Foundation’s involvement made a difference. He points out that the Idaho Freedom Foundation was instrumental in defeating a pre-kindergarten proposal, cutting the higher education budget, advocating a school choice plan to let money follow the student in the education system and for waking up legislators and parents to the fact critical race theory is being taught in our schools. But when Jones writes it, it’s supposed to sound like that’s a bad thing. I’m very proud to be on the board of an organization that went after education special interests and made sure the parents, students and taxpayers had their voices heard for a change. I wish Jones had also mentioned that the Freedom Foundation was involved in advancing a bill that returned school boards to local control by not forcing them to negotiate with labor union bosses. I wish he’d mentioned that the Freedom Foundation also provided the analyses that caused several bills to fail, including proposals to increase government regulations and spending. The Freedom Foundation also worked on several proposals to help restore the balance of power after the governor used his position to unilaterally shut down the economy and declare some people essential and others nonessential.
Jones, on the other hand, wants the voters of the state to come up with a cradle to grave government that satisfies their every whim and wish. If you lack health care, the government will provide it. If you don’t have housing, the government will provide it. If you don’t have food, the government will provide it. All they need is a mob to convince some legislators to take money from people who have earned it and give it to people who have not. So, while Jones pushes democracy, it’s socialism that he’ll get.
I happen to think that Jones represents a cadre of former state officials who wore the Republican Party label because it helped them stay in office. Now that he’s no longer in picking up a government paycheck and his pension is nice and secure, he gets to say what’s on his mind without worrying about what people think. He supports replacing our constitutional republic, and that’s the real reason he sees the Freedom Foundation as a threat.