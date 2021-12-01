Here is a question I like to ask people: “Are we better off when our elected officials reject socialism or embrace it?” The reason for asking this question is simple. For a lifetime, I have watched my own state government abandon free-market solutions in favor of government intervention and control. I have watched as Republican lawmakers travel to Boise under the banner of conservative beliefs only to watch them side with liberal Democrats and their solutions.
The most recent legislative sessions have been a turning point in our state history, and it could not have come a moment too soon. Idaho has the most conservative House of Representatives it has ever had, and the solutions being proposed by them are in stark contrast to a Legislature that was heavily tilted toward business special interests groups like the Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry, the Idaho Education Association and government bureaucrats.
I believe the reason for this transformation is two-fold. First, in 2007, the Idaho Republican Party voted to close its primaries. No longer can Democrats vote in the Republican primaries so they could choose the most liberal person to be the GOP’s nominees for Legislature, governor and other elected offices. With Republican voters selecting Republican candidates who hold our values and not values of the Democrat party, the result is greater that individuals who believe in our party’s conservative solutions will make it to office.
Of course, that’s not enough, since it is all too common for candidates to say one thing and do another. That’s where the Idaho Freedom Foundation has come in. The IFF exposes socialism and socialists, fights for conservative principles and makes it really easy to tell which elected officials are voting for our values.
This is why Jim Jones is attacking the current Idaho Legislature as “decidedly the worst” he’s ever seen. Jones believes government solves problems. He’s terrified that lawmakers voted down bills to spend money on social justice programs, stood up against critical race theory and questioned government actions to shutdown the economy. Jones calls these legislators “extremists.” But who is really extreme? The people who support our God-given constitutionally protected rights or Jones, who wants government to have a larger role in all of our lives?
Upset about the fact that conservative principles are prevailing for the first time in our state’s history, Jones would like to go back to the good old days when Republicans were elected by Democrats and the two parties were indistinguishable from one another. Even though a court ruled in 2011 that Idaho Republicans have a right to freely associate with other Republicans in the selection of GOP nominees, Jones would like to go back to court so that judicial activists can get a shot at overturning the decision made a decade ago.
If that fails, Jones wants to join other lefty states like Washington and institute a “jungle primary,” in which everyone from all political parties run in the primary and the top two vote-getters advance to the general election. In his commentary, he pitched the idea of running an initiative to eliminate Idaho’s closed GOP primary and replacing it entirely.
Because of the work that’s been done over the last decade, Idaho is electing people who are actively promoting the conservative values held by Idahoans. They’re fighting socialism and voting to protect our God-given rights. I consider that to be a good thing, worthy of protection. But remember, people like Jim Jones will try every trick in the book to upend everything we’ve built, much to the detriment of our state and our country.