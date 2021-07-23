Marx loved democracy, which is one reason why Americans should fear it.
The government school system really has done a terrible job teaching Americans world history and political systems. It explains why so many intelligent Americans don’t realize they’re actually parroting folks like Karl Marx when they talk about the virtues of democracy. I’ll return to that point in just a minute.
First, let’s talk about Randy Stapilus, a former newspaper reporter, former Idahoan and former Democratic operative (I’m not really sure which “former” came first) who wrote recently that America is a democracy. He is of course, quite wrong, but then again, so is Jim Jones, Mitch McConnell and so many others who constantly refer to America as a democracy. It’s not. Too many Americans have been taught that it’s true, so now Stapilus, arguably, either writes what he believes to be accurate or what he hopes to convince the reader is true.
America is not and was not a democracy. James Madison, worried about mob rule leading to “instability, injustice, and confusion,” and the ultimate downfall of the United States’ government as had been the fate of other “democracies.”
Alexander Hamilton is said to have worried about the tyranny that ancient democracies suffered from. “We are a Republican Government. Real liberty is never found in despotism or in the extremes of Democracy,” he said.
It was John Adams who wrote: “Remember Democracy never lasts long. It soon wastes, exhausts, and murders itself. There never was a Democracy yet, that did not commit suicide.”
Who was a big fan of democracy? Karl Marx. Marx hoped for democracy because he believed such would lead to the end of capitalism. Marx is not misquoted when he said, “Democracy is the road to socialism.” In the Communist Manifesto, Marx and Fredrich Engles wrote that “the first step in the revolution by the working class, is to raise the proletariat to the position of ruling class, to win the battle for democracy.”
This is not an academic dispute. There are significant forces at work to undermine our system of government and the things that made America great. These include private property, wealth creation, entrepreneurship and strong work ethics. The idea behind democracy is to empower people with the ability to write laws themselves, create programs and propositions to satisfy their needs, or to punish one group while benefiting another, or to vote money from the treasury to give that money to those who want it but didn’t earn it.
Today, direct democracy is a huge threat to this state and our country. While leftist activists are seeking to undermine our constitutional republic and replace it with democracy, these same activists hope to normalize the passage of complex public policies at the ballot box, because they know there’s no way for their ideas to pass otherwise. This includes the 2018 expansion of Medicaid, the ongoing pitch to legalize certain drugs, an effort to increase the minimum wage and an effort to raise taxes on the so-called rich.
They’re policies that the Idaho Legislature would never approve, but with several million dollars and a clever marketing campaign, such things might win the approval of the public-at-large. And then elected officials feel that they have no choice but to leave in those laws that were passed by voters because they are “the will of the people” even if they’re wrong or immoral.
Ben Franklin famously said that America had been given “a republic, if we can keep it.” We can only keep that which we understand. Now there’s a risk that people are unwittingly siding with Marx over Franklin in determining the future direction of our state and country.