The Idaho National Laboratory plays a vital role in our region and state. As legislators in eastern Idaho, we see firsthand the contributions of INL’s leadership in nuclear energy research and development. Their efforts continue to build the foundation to support an energy revolution capable of meeting growing demand. Recently, INL submitted a report to the U.S. Congress with recommendations for reforming the Nuclear Regulatory Commission review and licensing process.
We stand together to urge the commission to find a way to sustain the strong safety, licensing and regulation process for nuclear reactors while supporting the adoption of new and advanced reactors. By doing so, the commission can help unlock the potential of this cutting-edge technology and ensure that we have a sustainable and secure energy source for the future. We also believe that the national security of the U.S. depends on the long-term viability of nuclear energy.
A healthy national economy relies on predictable sources of energy generation. We need power generation capable of adapting and accommodating fluctuating demands on the system. The research and development executed by our friends and neighbors at INL reflect a continued commitment to ensuring we have a dependable energy source now and into the future.
INL employees take great pride in their mission. Their passion for solving the nation’s energy challenges and protecting our critical infrastructure is evident. The work done to date on advanced small modular reactors, grid resiliency and grid security reflects a keen understanding of the challenges we face to build an energy-secure future.
Like many areas within the country, we’re seeing a significant increase in energy demand. To meet that demand, we need a diverse and resilient system from multiple energy sources. We’ve participated in the discussions about the possibility of locating and building a next-generation nuclear reactor in the region for some time. We believe we’ll soon see the results of the INL’s effort to make this next generation of nuclear reactors a practical reality. In the end, we anticipate that SMRs will provide additional capacity and generate a reliable and resilient energy source.
As the least regulated state in the country, Idaho has seen the benefits of revisiting and removing or updating outdated sections of regulations and code. We encourage the commission to review its existing regulations and code to keep us moving towards a secure energy future for our state and nation.
Signed by Sen. Julie VanOrden (District 30); Sen. Van Burtenshaw, Rep. Rod Furniss, Rep. Jerald Raymond (District 31); Sen. Kevin Cook, Rep. Stephanie Mickelsen (District 32); Rep. Marco Erickson, Sen. Dave Lent (District 33); Rep. Britt Raybould, Sen. Doug Ricks, Rep. Jon Weber (District 34); Rep. Josh Wheeler (District 35).
