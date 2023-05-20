The Idaho National Laboratory plays a vital role in our region and state. As legislators in eastern Idaho, we see firsthand the contributions of INL’s leadership in nuclear energy research and development. Their efforts continue to build the foundation to support an energy revolution capable of meeting growing demand. Recently, INL submitted a report to the U.S. Congress with recommendations for reforming the Nuclear Regulatory Commission review and licensing process.

We stand together to urge the commission to find a way to sustain the strong safety, licensing and regulation process for nuclear reactors while supporting the adoption of new and advanced reactors. By doing so, the commission can help unlock the potential of this cutting-edge technology and ensure that we have a sustainable and secure energy source for the future. We also believe that the national security of the U.S. depends on the long-term viability of nuclear energy.

Signed by Sen. Julie VanOrden (District 30); Sen. Van Burtenshaw, Rep. Rod Furniss, Rep. Jerald Raymond (District 31); Sen. Kevin Cook, Rep. Stephanie Mickelsen (District 32); Rep. Marco Erickson, Sen. Dave Lent (District 33); Rep. Britt Raybould, Sen. Doug Ricks, Rep. Jon Weber (District 34); Rep. Josh Wheeler (District 35).

