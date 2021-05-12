The last year has been tough for us all. As a professional and a single parent, what my family experienced in the last year has been more than memorable. I work full time and care for three children. I’m also among the many Idaho parents taking care of a child with developmental disabilities. Some of us call ourselves “warrior moms” because we have to get up daily and go to battle for our children to make sure their needs are met. I invite you to spend a day in my shoes and see what it takes to make my family work — the costs personally, emotionally and financially. COVID-19 did not make any of this easier.
It’s expensive to raise any child in Idaho. The cost of living is growing rapidly regarding everything from housing to food, not to mention glasses, medications and other assistive devices. That rising cost of living means stretching my income even farther to cover all the bases.
For all these reasons and more, I was so pleased when I heard that the American Rescue Plan, part of President Biden’s COVID-19 Relief Plan, recognizes the demands raising our children places on parents. It is such a relief to know that family and children are being valued at the national level. The American Rescue Plan has expanded the Child Tax Credit and made it fully refundable. That means if your family qualifies for the tax credit — and most Idaho families will qualify — you will start getting rebates from the IRS starting July and running through December. You don’t have to wait until tax time. The IRS will simply look at your 2019 taxes, look at how many children are in your family and make the calculation from there.
We Idahoans are independent, and we pride ourselves on taking care of ourselves and our families. The Child Care Tax Credit is not financial aid. It is a tax credit. It simply means that Idaho families will get some of their federal taxes back. That is hard to argue with. The Child Tax Credit is designed to recognize what it takes to raise children so your family’s tax burden will be lightened as you raise your family.
The Child Tax Credit will not be a huge amount of money for my family, but the extra help is so welcome after a demanding year. The only problem is that the American Rescue Plan is only temporary and was passed as COVID-19 relief. Idaho’s cost of living will keep going up as more people discover the state as a good place to live in. The financial demands of raising a family will not decrease. There is a push to keep the expanded Child Care Tax Credit in place. Sens. Crapo and Risch have the chance to stand up and actively support Idaho families by helping to pass that extension. Call them and ask them to keep the expanded Child Tax Credit in place.