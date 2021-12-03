There is an extremely wide range of freedoms in this great nation of ours that we all enjoy. Then there are some so-called freedoms we have collectively agreed that we will not claim since they adversely affect others. Drunk driving is an example. Laws have been enacted to enforce these limits on what people can do that inflict harm on others. This is the basis of civilization.
Recently some groups of people have started to claim several freedoms that have serious consequences for others. These consequences are up to and including death. With many people claiming freedom from being vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, the nation’s death rate for this extremely dangerous disease is going up rapidly. The vaccine for this disease is safe, highly effective and if everyone who is eligible were to accept this vaccine, the disease would be infecting very few people. Instead, the death rate is continuing to increase.
The current surge in infection rates is almost entirely among those who are unvaccinated. This demonstrates that the vaccine is highly effective. So, the majority of people currently dying of this disease have only themselves to blame.
Refusal to accept the vaccine is anti-social behavior. Period. Laws are currently being enacted in some parts of the nation to allow enforcement of vaccination. These laws, proposed and enacted, are being challenged in courts. Some people just have death wishes.
As of this writing over 777, 000 people have died, many needlessly, of this disease and the number is continuing to rise. Many others are suffering long term health effects. According to data I have read, approximately half of all cases are asymptomatic. So, these people can go about their lives without symptoms while spreading the disease. Modern day Typhoid Marys going around spreading disease and death.
There are various groups of people who are more susceptible to this disease than others. Older people in particular are more likely to get seriously ill or even die if they become infected. Other factors include weakened immune systems, blood type and body mass.
Unfortunately, our former president was unwilling to accept the fact that this pandemic was occurring on his shift and encouraged people to ignore the reality of this disease, and many of his followers did just that. By politicizing this disease, hundreds of thousands of unnecessary deaths have already occurred.
It is nearly impossible to force everyone to get vaccinated. Our ex-president has poisoned the minds of too many of his followers. Also, social media has spread huge amounts of falsehoods concerning the vaccines that has had a destabilizing effect on confidence in the vaccine. All I can say is get vaccinated yourself so that you do not pass the disease on to your grandma.