For the first time in 40 years, an incumbent mayor lost reelection in Chicago. The reason? Skyrocketing crime. In a recent poll, over 60% of residents stated that they did not feel safe in their own city. Violent crime in Chicago went up 40% during the last four years, and homicides reached a 25-year high. Chicago isn’t the only big city with issues.
In neighboring Oregon, Portland saw a spike in crime with shootings in the city tripling and homicides increasing from 36 in 2019 to 97 in 2022. Even the number of stolen vehicles almost doubled from 6,500 in 2019 to more than 11,000 in 2022. In that same year, voter confidence that the city was headed in the right direction dropped to 11%, a shocking decrease from 36% in 2020 and 76% in 2000.
In eastern Idaho things are different. We don’t face such staggering crime statistics and most of us feel safe in our communities. But we can’t take that safety for granted. A short conversation with Bonneville County Sheriff Sam Hulse will open your eyes to the issues that our law enforcement deals with every day. The population growth in our region also brings more crime and dangerous criminals.
Like many of you, I cringe when I read about the horrible offenses that happen in our community. It angers me to see predators walk out of the courthouse with a slap on the wrist after they’ve done so much damage. I believe in rehabilitation. Without second chances, we are all lost. But I also believe in restitution. Justice demands that people who hurt others, especially women and children, need to acknowledge their crimes and experience the consequences of their painful actions.
I will continue to work with my colleagues in the Legislature to review minimum and maximum sentences so that judges can properly sentence those who should not be on our streets. As the voices to defund the police grow louder, we owe it to our dedicated law enforcement to ensure they have the resources to do the job we’ve asked them to do. It’s up to us to back the blue and remind people we have zero interest in becoming Chicago or Portland.
We each play an important part in keeping our communities happy, healthy and safe. I’m committed to ensuring that your families and my grandchildren get to grow up in an Idaho that is just as safe as the one from many of our childhoods.
Stephanie Mickelsen represents District 32A in the Idaho House of Representatives.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.