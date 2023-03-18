As the legislative session draws to a close, we’re paying close attention to the crucial policies working their way through the Idaho House and Senate. One of those essential policies includes House Bill 24, which expands the Launch Program for Idaho students. This bill passed the Idaho House. In the coming days, the Senate will consider this legislation. In fact, senators may have already voted when you read this column.

We’re here to tell you why the Launch Program will make a big difference for many Idaho students. At the same time, we also need to clear up some of the confusion. Some special interests have attacked the program as being socialist or more big government. They’re wrong. Launch represents a hand up not a handout.

Written by Sen. Van Burtenshaw, Sen. Julie VanOrden, Sen. Kevin Cook, Rep. Marco Erickson, Rep. Rod Furniss, Sen. Dave Lent, Rep. Stephanie Mickelsen, Rep. Britt Raybould, Rep. Jerald Raymond, Rep. Jon Weber and Rep. Josh Wheeler.

