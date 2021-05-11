In 2019, the Idaho Legislature updated the state’s service dog statutes. Service dogs for individuals with disabilities are also covered in city ordinance and under the federal Americans with Disabilities Act. An incident on Tuesday morning at Community Park, among other recent encounters, suggests these myriad protections for disabled people and non-disabled handlers have not been properly taught to local animal control.
During this particular incident, a disabled individual was approached by an animal control officer who demanded his service dog be put on a leash, which interferes with the dog’s trained medical alert tasks. The dog was clearly under its handler’s control and was wearing a vest clearly identifying it as a service dog. The handler told the officer the dog was a service dog and that a leash interfered with its task, but the officer said it was required to be on a leash. This is incorrect, if a leash interferes with any of the dog’s trained tasks or if the handler is unable to handle a leash because of their disability.
I would like to know if Idaho Falls City Police and other law enforcement in our region have up-to-date information on basic ADA protections for service dogs and their enhancements under state law. Of late, disabled individuals and non-disabled service dog handlers (protected under state statute) have been routinely harassed in local businesses and public spaces when trying to go about their daily lives. Living with a disability is difficult enough. Being continuously challenged and forced to explain laws to people who should know (since they are tasked to enforce them) is frustrating and can even be incredibly dangerous for individuals who have certain types of disabilities, such as traumatic brain injury, autism or PTSD.
At the same time, it is clear that the abuse of laws regarding emotional support animals is rampant, and service dog handlers do truly appreciate all efforts to stop individuals who bring poorly or completely untrained animals into public spaces. Still, existing laws are on the books that ensure the public’s safety in both matters. What is needed is more up-to-date, thorough education and a concerted effort by our hardworking police force to better understand this demographic in our community.
I hope the IFPD and other law enforcement can offer an explanation as to why service dog handlers are suddenly navigating life without the protections federal, state and city law provides in our city and how this disservice will be rectified.