You might think that our Republican legislators in Boise are working hard to fight liberal special interest groups, but you would be wrong. In fact, GOP Sen. David Lent, from right here in Idaho Falls, led the charge to protect the leftist labor unions who have a special advantage over the rest of us taxpayers. Lent voted to force school boards to keep forcing them to negotiate with unions, even if they make unreasonable demands, misbehave or are aligned with extremist groups like the National Education Association.
But Lent did not act alone. He had help from Democrats and other Republicans on the Senate Education Committee. They are the ones who voted to kill House Bill 174, which had previously passed the House with a near supermajority vote. The bill would not have ended collective bargaining for teachers. It simply would have given elected school boards the option to say no to negotiations if needed. Maybe the unions would have to think about how to make themselves more useful and provide reasons to want to negotiate?
We have been given more reasons in recent years why this is an important option for school boards. Labor unions have been using the negotiation requirement to get away with all manner of unsavory behavior. The NEA, for example, is openly pro-abortion, supports teaching critical race theory and pushes the idea of childhood transgenderism on our young people.
Over in Meridian, the local labor union staged a sickout, which proved to be a huge disservice to schoolchildren, parents, and teachers. There will be no punishment for the union. In fact, state law, thanks to Lent and his colleagues, will still require the school board to sit across the negotiating table from these bad actors. As I have previously pointed out, there’s no law that compels the school board to meet with taxpayers, parent groups, or other vendors or contractors.
Only the labor union is held in such high esteem under Idaho law. That is entirely due to the campaign contributions the unions have given and continue to give to Boise politicians, or threaten to give an opponent, to their perverse special advantage. Other states have rejected giving government employees the right to collectively bargain, knowing the damage that such a special perk causes for the operation of programs and knowing that it also leads to the union then controlling both sides of the bargaining table, putting all other parties at a disadvantage. Here, concerns about the quality of the classroom teacher, the burden of a school’s budget on taxpayers, or concerns over an individual teacher’s pay or performance are secondary to the objectives of the union.
Idaho’s public schools have been so co-opted by these special interests, and they are so entrenched, that our education system is almost indistinguishable from the leftist controlled, failing schools in other states that demand more and more taxpayer dollars without any kind of accountability for results or return on investment. When we, the taxpayers, say no to giving out more money by rejecting bonds or levies, the school districts merely put their demands for more money on the next ballot, and the next and the next.
It’s enough. Lent proved that even Idaho Republican politicians have no interest in fixing Idaho’s public schools. They’re only interested in maintaining the status quo so that unions either keep mailing checks or leave them alone. How much longer will we put up with it? We simply need to get the government out of education. Our kids are held hostage by a system that is only interested in maintaining itself, expanding its reach and teaching our youngsters leftist values. It’s time to end the government-run education system and give our kids something far better.