A market-based, revenue-neutral price on carbon that returns a dividend to citizens is shown to be the most economically efficient climate solution. A recent study by researchers at Ohio State University showed a carbon tax is significantly less expensive in curbing greenhouse gas emissions than imposing regulations like clean energy mandates, a renewable portfolio standard or subsidies.
Inefficient subsidies and regulations are often based on incomplete outdated information. What works is to make whatever we don’t want expensive. For less carbon pollution, it needs to be increasingly costly. Energy Markets reports the least expensive way to reduce carbon emissions, down to 20% of current amounts by 2040, is to put a tax on burning carbon. This corrects a market failure: U.S. corporations are not paying for the atmospheric pollution they release.
“Global warming is the biggest market failure in history,” said Sir Nicholas Stern, former chief economist of the World Bank in the 2006 Stern Report.
The American Petroleum Institute and U.S. Chamber of Commerce support a carbon fee. The Chamber likes a market-based approach encouraging investment in non-fossil energy sources, climate resilience, energy efficiency and “breakthroughs in commercially-viable technologies ... to enable significant cuts in GHG emissions without harming economic growth”.
The API suggests the fee shouldn’t fund government projects. Alternatively, an economically sound idea is to return those funds to citizens who spend that cash — creating job growth, which in turn grows our gross domestic product. On the business side, a gradually increasing fee gives companies time to formulate plans, innovate and invest to transition away from fossil fuels. Over 3,500 U.S. economists and Mitt Romney support this idea.
This is the carbon fee and dividend idea. The recently introduced bipartisan bill, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act of 2021, is modeled after this idea. In addition to reducing U.S. carbon emissions by 40% in the first 12 years, the bill exempts the military and agricultural industry from the rising cost of fossil fuels. This, and other points, align with the U.S. Farm Bureau’s climate change policy. The bill includes a system of border tariffs and credits, so U.S. businesses are protected from unfair overseas competition.
Last year the Commodity Futures Trading Commission said, “Climate change poses a major risk to the stability of the U.S. financial system”; the US Chamber of Commerce agrees, “Inaction is not an option.” They are right, we have no time to waste.
The U.S. doesn’t need more regulation and subsidies to slow climate change. We need the most effective and efficient method to boost our economy while reducing our carbon emissions. A carbon fee and dividend does just that without growing government.
We call on our Idaho senators and representatives to let the market work for us by supporting the EICDA. It’s the right time for our Idaho Congress members to get behind a climate solution that is a revenue-neutral, market-based idea: the carbon fee and dividend.