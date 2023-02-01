Supporting Idaho servicemen and women during their transition from military service back to civilian life is a meaningful way to help launch these dedicated men and women into the next phase of their lives to Idaho’s great benefit.

I have been a longtime advocate for more seamlessly connecting military servicemembers with Idaho employers. The recently enacted fiscal year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act takes a big step in achieving this goal by permanently authorizing the SkillBridge program, which offers servicemembers in their initial stages of separation from the military the opportunity to gain experience in a career field of their interest. In Idaho, where the issue of workforce retention and recruitment has been a topic for years, SkillBridge also gives employers an opportunity to recruit from a gifted and committed pool of our citizenry.

Sen. Mike Crapo official mug cropped square

Sen. Crapo

Mike Crapo is a Republican U.S. Senator from Idaho.

