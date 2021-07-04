In view of recent comments with regard to the use of logging to improve forest habitat, I decided to chuck some other thoughts I had on the table for now. To relieve any misconceptions of my purpose here, I would state that I am neither a professional forester nor a logger by trade. But by reason of a long-term association with that element and continuing interest in the management and restoration of forests, I would offer the following perspective.
The late 19th and first part of the 20th century saw virtually uncontrolled logging of the great eastern white pine forests that extended into the Great Lakes region. Their tall, straight trunks were perfect for ships’ masts for both the British and Colonial navies in the days of sailing ships. With the progressive development of the nation, these forests were carelessly stripped of their best timber as logging moved westward, finally reaching the Northwest and into the loblolly and shortleaf pine forests of the South. What is known as the Great Peshtigo Fire of 1872 in Wisconsin was aggravated in part by dry weather and wind, as well as logging. It occurred on the same day as the Great Chicago Fire. Many lives were lost.
In personal experience, while attending a small college in Wisconsin, I joined the Alpha Phi Omega National Scout Service fraternity. Didn’t care for social fraternities. I’m too independent. We had a project, which, aside from keeping sorority houses shoveled out, was to plant new white pine somewhere near Green Lake. The exact location is hazy at this point in time some 60 years out. As I am a member of the Forest Fire Lookout Association (Northwest Division), I receive a supplementary issue focusing on the management of private forest lands. Part of the content has dealt with the use by private landowners of professional foresters who can recommend trained and certified loggers to thin selected trees in an overall program to restore and manage their lands for profitability, as well as maintaining healthy producing stands. Private forest lands occupy the greatest acreage of timber across the country.
Logging, as well as controlled fire managed by highly trained people in a highly technical operation, are reasonable and effective tools, not only with regard to private lands but, over an extended time, the gradual restoration of national forest lands to a more natural and healthy condition. Fire was used by Native Americans for thousands of years to improve habitat, space and probably defense purposes. Not least of which is to remove conditions, such as dense, closely spaced and dying timber and undergrowth that act as ladders for fire to climb into the crowns of trees and spread by the wind for long distances.
The 1988 fires of Yellowstone, as well as the extensive conflagrations of 1910 in northern Idaho and northwestern Montana that destroyed much of the native western white pine, have provided perspective for the development of awareness of the benefit not only of managed fire but where this is not practical, logging by trained and competent people. It also has beneficial economic benefits for small communities and their survival.
While logging as practiced in the past has drawn general public disfavor, it can now be used as an effective tool for mitigating the damage done by earlier practices that have, over the long term, altered the natural processes and structure of our forests and contributed to large and devastating fires. Climate variability is certainly a factor, but by its nature, an indeterminate proposition in the overall perspective and one over which we have neither the knowledge nor the means to control. I might add that the loss of much of the aspen in the West can be attributed, at least in part, to the long-term elimination of natural fire from the landscape.
Aspen, as well as lodgepole pine, are species dependent on disturbances, such as fire, for their regeneration. Fire activates a chemical in aspen that stimulates new shoots in the root system. The Pando aspen system in Fish Lake National Forest in central Utah contains thousands of trees began with just one tree somewhere near the end of the last ice age and has been estimated as nearly 12,000 years old. It is believed to be the oldest known living organism on the planet.