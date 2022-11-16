Idaho Power’s solar study, currently being considered by the Public Utilities Commission, aims to revamp its current net-metering and customer solar policies, which pay homeowners for unused power returned to the grid. These policies have the potential to make or break Idaho’s solar future, and a fair price is critical to consumers.

Brad Heusinkveld

If accepted by the Public Utilities Commission, Idaho Power’s study suggests reducing solar rates from 8 to 9 cents per kilowatt hour to 3 to 4 cents. This change could hurt solar users and cripple a growing industry.

Brad Heusinkveld serves as the energy policy associate at the Idaho Conservation League. As a member of ICL’s climate team, Brad promotes a transition to clean renewable energy and represents ICL before the Idaho Public Utilities Commission.

