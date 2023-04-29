Across 13 counties in east Idaho, 116,044 of our friends and neighbors participate in Medicaid. During the public health emergency, the Biden administration prevented states from removing folks who no longer met the program requirements. However, Idaho’s Department of Health and Welfare continued tracking participant eligibility. With the end of the public health emergency, the department can restart the process of cleaning up the participant rolls. Over the next few months, they’ll help ineligible individuals move to health plans in the private market via Your Health Idaho.
During the last legislative session, we saw the largest budget for Medicaid in the state’s history. We cannot maintain that level of spending in the future. This year’s budget reflected a few things where we had limited legislative control because the increases reflected non-discretionary spending. Non-discretionary means the budget amounts we saw on the bottom line came from a formula in Idaho law. That formula determines what we pay for certain services, including increased usage, inflation, provider fees and prescription drug costs.
By the time we set this year’s budget, the department had removed 13,000 ineligible participants. We adjusted the budget to reflect that reduction by just over $150 million. There’s also more good news. First, if Medicaid does receive fewer bills because people don’t use as many services in the coming year, the state’s general fund gets those dollars back. Dollars only go out if a participant receives a service, and those dollars only go to the providers, not the participants themselves.
Second, under House Concurrent Resolution 9, a joint task force will review a number of options for managed care to help reduce Medicaid costs. In addition, a recent cost savings report will likely provide additional recommendations for us to pursue. As a result, we anticipate having legislation in the next session to help us get Medicaid costs under control.
Finally, we know how important it is to our communities that the Legislature gets Medicaid right. Some of our friends and neighbors depend on it for lifesaving care, including pregnant women, children, people with disabilities and senior citizens. We owe it to all Idahoans to make this program more sustainable. We must take steps during the next year to manage Medicaid costs, ensuring that only eligible people remain on the program.
Sen. Julie VanOrden serves as chair of the Senate Health & Welfare Committee and on the Joint Finance-Appropriation Committee. She represents District 30 (Bingham and Butte counties). Rep. Britt Raybould serves on the Joint Finance-Appropriation Committee. She represents District 34 (Madison County).
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.