Julie VanOrden

Across 13 counties in east Idaho, 116,044 of our friends and neighbors participate in Medicaid. During the public health emergency, the Biden administration prevented states from removing folks who no longer met the program requirements. However, Idaho’s Department of Health and Welfare continued tracking participant eligibility. With the end of the public health emergency, the department can restart the process of cleaning up the participant rolls. Over the next few months, they’ll help ineligible individuals move to health plans in the private market via Your Health Idaho.

During the last legislative session, we saw the largest budget for Medicaid in the state’s history. We cannot maintain that level of spending in the future. This year’s budget reflected a few things where we had limited legislative control because the increases reflected non-discretionary spending. Non-discretionary means the budget amounts we saw on the bottom line came from a formula in Idaho law. That formula determines what we pay for certain services, including increased usage, inflation, provider fees and prescription drug costs.

Sen. Julie VanOrden serves as chair of the Senate Health & Welfare Committee and on the Joint Finance-Appropriation Committee. She represents District 30 (Bingham and Butte counties). Rep. Britt Raybould serves on the Joint Finance-Appropriation Committee. She represents District 34 (Madison County).

