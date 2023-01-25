We have a lot of reasons to be thankful right now if you rely on water for your livelihood, your community or for recreation in Idaho, no matter whether you’re a farmer, rancher, water manager, angler, river rafter, power boater and more.

Jeff Raybould

Jeff Raybould

First, we’ve had a good start to our mountain snowpack this year. It’s great to see snowpack values in excess of 140% of normal in some Snake River tributary basins that have been in a drought position for several years in a row. I’m talking about the Big Lost Basin, Big and Little Wood Basin, and others.

Jeff Raybould, a farmer in eastern Idaho, is chairman of the Idaho Water Resource Board.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.