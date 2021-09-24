The editorial board of the Post Register does a disservice to Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin. She deserves better treatment by her hometown newspaper. However, it’s not Janice I’m worried about. It’s the newspaper’s readers, who might believe the spin it’s putting out.
First, let’s discuss Janice’s newsletter, where she talks about COVID-19 and the relative number of deaths in vaccinated people. The Post Register is merciless about this. But take a look at Table 5 of the Aug. 20 technical briefing from the UK government, which looks at emergency care and deaths of sequenced and genotyped Delta cases in England by vaccination status from February 1 to August 15. In it, you will find that there were 679 deaths of fully vaccinated people and 390 of unvaccinated people. Why that is, I don’t know, but it is a fact worth considering instead of slamming the folks who try to discuss the issue. And that’s all Janice said in her newsletter about those figures. She did not say, as the Post Register reported, that you’re more likely to die from a COVID-19 vaccine than without one. She just pointed out that a greater number of people with the vaccine had died than unvaccinated, according to the latest numbers of England.
She also said something important that the media decided to not repeat, so I will do so here: “The CDC is planning to release updated guidance on a third dose of the vaccine because its efficacy is rapidly declining. The consequences of this are playing out in a nightmare scenario in Israel. What good is a vaccine if you need to take boosters every six to 12 months? Yet, there’s still more. medRxiv just released their report that natural covid immunity is far superior to the immunity gained by the vaccine. The key conclusion statement: ‘This study demonstrated that natural immunity confers longer lasting and stronger protection against infection, symptomatic disease and hospitalization caused by the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, compared to the BNT162b2 two-dose vaccine-induced immunity.’ This evidence is now becoming irrefutable.”
The Post Register also slams Janice for her taskforce looking into the indoctrination of young Idahoans through our government-run education system. The newspaper says, inaccurately, that the taskforce found nothing. In fact, the taskforce heard from a lot of parents and teachers, as well as policy experts, who found how critical race theory is baked into Idaho’s education system and reported the numerous ways in which students are being exposed to such teachings. Why the Post Register refuses to admit this fact is beyond me.
Finally, the Post Register goes after Janice because she tried to protect the names of the Idahoans who provided information to her regarding what’s happening in our public schools and our higher education system. Kudos to her for doing so. Reporters have no interest in the names. They just wanted to have a fight with the lieutenant governor over them, which means suing her because they knew that she would do the right and honorable thing, which is to protect the names of people who corresponded with her office. It’s interesting to note that Idaho law protects the identities of people who correspond with their state legislators, but the judge in this case opined that the protection doesn’t extend to the lieutenant governor, even though she is considered partly a member of the legislative branch.
Janice McGeachin is doing her job. And while that means the Post Register will continue to be “embarrassed” over her performance, most of the rest of us in Idaho Falls and Bonneville County couldn’t be more proud of our hometown hero.