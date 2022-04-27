The following starts out as a response to a friend of mine who recently sent me some thoughts about growing up in the ‘50s and ‘60s. He is a Vietnam veteran who served honorably in the U.S. Navy.
Much of this reflects my thoughts entirely, Bob, especially in recent years. It was a great time to be growing up. In reflection, I tried both smoking and alcohol in my last year of high school. I admired men who smoked pipes. They seemed relaxed and thoughtful, especially if they wore a handlebar mustache. After trying both smoking and alcohol once, I never picked up either again. Although, I do like ginger ale and Hires root beer. While in military service, I went into bars with my buddies, who would have some alcoholic drinks. I would just have a Canada Dry or Hires in Black Eagle, across the Missouri River from Great Falls. Nobody ever bugged me as a teetotaler. When I was serving in Greenland’s desolation, we had Danish Tuborg and Canadian beer available (Greenland is a part of the Kingdom of Denmark, now with home rule with regard to internal affairs as of 1996). The Tuborg bottle always had the attribution, “Approved by the Royal House of Sweden and Denmark” on the label. Whenever one of the men rotated back to the states, the squadron threw a party for him. Two of us who didn’t drink and were still sober took over the job of cleaning up after our celebration. We didn’t mind.
As I moved back to the West a few years after my discharge, I lost track of all of those guys. Except for one, a North Dakota farmer we knew as “Ole,” my first sergeant. He taught me a few words in Norwegian, such as “Kan du snakke Norsk?” which is, “Can you speak Norwegian?” That one really caught me off guard at the time. As we were both skiers, I met up with Ole 50 years later and was invited to share their condo at Big Sky. We did a few of the trails together. It’s a beautiful layout. Another year, I traveled by rail to visit his home in North Dakota and met his parents.
Their home on the prairie had a beautiful piano and was reflective of the culture many of those early pioneers brought from their homelands. On this occasion, I was asked to fill in for a member of his restaurant bowling team, which had a league competition with an oil team that evening. I got a 188 that night and their team won. Afterward, we drove all around town like a bunch of teenagers in celebration, and they wouldn’t let me pay for my dinner. Good memories of a bygone era. We relived old times. Ole is gone now. A great guy to have known and to have served with. “Takk i’ likke mote, Ole.” Translation, “Thanks for the last time we met.”