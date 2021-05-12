It was quiet along the western slopes of the Bitterroot Divide that afternoon in 1964 as I began my hourly scan within the visual range of my lookout. No new fire activity had been reported from surrounding lookouts. The wind was picking up across the high country, and the air had become filled with a thickening smoke-like haze. Moreover, it had an odd greenish hue to it. The region has a lot of lodgepole pine, a resilient species that is adaptable to a variety of habitats and soil conditions.
It was my first experience witnessing the area-wide release of pollen from the lodgepole pine. Nature’s process of renewal. I had seen the same thing in recent years while sitting having some lunch on the porch of the Big Falls Inn at Upper Mesa Falls. On June 5, 2018, a gust of wind suddenly released clouds of pollen from the surrounding lodgepole pine stands as their cones opened. I could knock some off with my fingers. The wind in the canyon tends to be erratic as daytime heating creates differences in the pressure gradient.
Later that same year, during an afternoon thunderstorm, a bolt of lightning had struck very near my tower. So close, no reverberation. It was like a shotgun blast. As the tower was near the end of a narrow ridge overlooking the Lochsa River, I finally noticed a thin wisp of smoke issuing from a dead snag near the end of the ridge. I advised our dispatch and estimated it would take two hours for me to extinguish it. There is more to this kind of work than is immediately apparent at first sight.
First of all, a ditch would have to be dug around the base of the snag before hitting the fire itself to prevent any burning wood or charcoal from rolling downslope and starting new fires. Then came the process of chopping out all of the burning material down to clean wood, burying it in cool mineral soil until all heat was removed. My estimate of two hours for this was spot on.
You kept in contact with the fire control officer down at the ranger station and kept him updated when the immediate danger had been eliminated. Later, Project Skyfire was instituted, whereby, using our Osborne fire finder, we would take azimuth readings of every observed lightning strike within our visual range and keep an eye on it for an ignition.
The fire finder features a table-mounted circular topographic map of the observable area with a swivel sighting mechanism designed to pinpoint fires, smokes and strikes. Typically, a wooden chair with glass bottoms on the feet was used as additional protection from lightning-induced electrical current. When there were numerous rapid strikes, this was a challenge, keeping you hopping. My old tower was lost to fire in the conflagration in that area in 2015. Many of these were built in the 1930s and 1940s. With aircraft and satellites, many of them have been discontinued. Although the fire-fighting policy has changed, “Little Bertha” is still there in spirit harking back to her initiation of a historical era. She was a hardy gal.
A little closer to home, while we were living along the Ririe highway in the 1990s, I had noticed a fire-like flickering on our kitchen wall. Stepping outside, I noticed a large cottonwood tree on fire across our short access road where a neighbor lived. She was away at the time and had hired a young man to do work on her lawn, including some cleanup burning. The fire had migrated into the tree trunk through an old wound and was rapidly growing inside. Fortunately, I had a long length of hose with an extension, drug it across the road and went to work on the burning tree. The fire had advanced well into the interior. It took some 15 minutes pouring water into the open gash in the trunk to knock it down. Otherwise, the tree might have toppled and taken out her house.
Indeed, as I heard my step-father once remarking in an off moment, “There is no rest for the wicked.” Don’t know where that came from, but I’ve had that uneasy feeling ever since.