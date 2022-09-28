As November approaches, Idaho finds itself in the heart of the political season. The political debate is the bedrock of our two-party political system. Voters are looking and listening, trying to understand who is best to serve as we march forward in these challenging and fast-paced times. Voters should pay attention to which incumbent candidates are willing to be accountable for their actions and which are not.

Dan Barker

Dan Barker

Mike Simpson has declined to debate candidate Wendy Norman in the Idaho 2nd Congressional District race. The most recent decline is the second time within 12 months that Mike has refused to answer questions from the Idaho public on his voting and provide insight into his plans for the office that impacts a large part of Idaho’s agriculture community. Of course, Mike Simpson would say that he supports Idaho’s farming or our local Idaho National Laboratory, but his voting says otherwise.

Dan Barker is a leadership development consultant and the vice chair of the Bonneville County Democratic Central Committee.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.