Current death and case count information regarding COVID-19 is alarming, and I feel that our community should take it into careful consideration. Idaho ranks second in the United States, per capita, for COVID-19 related deaths over the past seven days. West Virginia, Georgia, Wyoming and Alabama are among the other states with the highest per capita deaths. The common factor between these states is that we all have the lowest percentage of individuals fully vaccinated for COVID-19. Idaho is ranked second to last.
I am concerned when people express their pleasure in knowing that Idaho is ranking near the bottom for a fully vaccinated population. They rationalize it as an expression of freedom. I value the freedom and independence that we have as citizens of the United States. I am very thankful for the vision of our Founding Fathers, as well as the sacrifice of so many who have fought and died for these rights.
I also commend the work and efforts of our past president for expediting the vaccine development process. It enabled private companies to bring a safe and highly effective COVID-19 vaccine to an ailing world in record time. I value the religious leaders who have publicly endorsed the vaccine and urged their members to be vaccinated to stop this pandemic. I am grateful for our health care workers who have worked tirelessly to treat the sick in our communities. They heroically continue to serve our state, even as some Idaho hospitals are working under the Crisis Standards of Care. An overwhelming majority of the current COVID-19 hospital cases are unvaccinated individuals, which is discouraging for our exhausted health care workers. I appreciate the efforts of those in our state who continue to provide vaccine clinics and public health guidance to help end this pandemic.
As I stated, I too believe in freedom and independence. People should not be forced to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Everyone should be provided with truthful and accurate information so that they can make an educated choice for themselves. I respect a person’s right to make their own decision, but unfortunately, we have many in our state who are spreading patently false and misleading information about this vaccine and its effectiveness. The actions and words by those who propagate misleading information are causing the continued harm to our economy, stress on our schools, and sadly continual physical suffering and death. My hope is that the misinformation will stop, and then people will truly be able to make an educated choice without political confusion. When misinformation comes from those in elected offices or from people of influence, it is especially harmful.
In my opinion, the COVID-19 vaccine is the miracle that many around the world have fasted, prayed and hoped for during the past 19 months. It should be considered an achieving moment in our history, rather than a politically divisive issue. We need to build COVID-19 immunity from vaccine or illness. The vaccine gets us there safer and sooner. Let’s choose safer and sooner.