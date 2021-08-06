When I wrote about the descent of the GOP into baseless conspiracy-mongering (July 21), I knew confirmation of my point would come in the responses. Rod Hughes did not disappoint (July 28).
Mr. Hughes claims I am as guilty as conservatives in falling for conspiracy theories without providing a single example. He then denies the conspiracy theories that I gave. It was a weird sort of “you believe conspiracies too, but we don’t believe in conspiracies anyway” response.
Marriage equality has not “reduced emphasis on the traditional nuclear family,” whatever that means. That he is gullible and believed that lie is the point.
And what types of bathrooms is he going to where people are exposing themselves to others? That’s already illegal. That he believed the ludicrous bathroom panic lie about trans people is the point.
I mentioned the lie about “Democrats coming to take your guns.” Mr. Hughes countered that Democrats are trying to reduce access to certain types of guns. But there are people who should not have access to weapons and certain guns that shouldn’t be available. Trying to address those issues is not the same thing as “coming to take your guns.” That he confuses reasonable safety policy and a massive conspiracy to disarm America is the point.
Finally, regarding Trump’s big lie, Mr. Hughes points to minor instances of voter fraud. That he thinks a few individuals violating election law (mostly Republicans, by the way) is similar in any way to Trump’s big lie that inspired an insurrection against America is the point.
If you are a good person who happens to be conservative, it’s on you to help heal the GOP. If you are not that kind of conservative, then do what Mr. Hughes does.
Dan Henry
Idaho Falls