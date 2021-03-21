Early that morning, May 18, 1980, the Pacific Ring of Fire awakened from a slumber in southwestern Washington state. The prairie in north-central Idaho was quiet and peaceful that calm, clear Sunday morning. A few small clouds speckled the pale blue sky. I had not had the radio on. As the morning progressed, I became aware that the natural light was dimming outside and walked over to the window. What caught my eyes was a dark, roily-looking layer of cloud covering almost the whole sky, from which I expected a bolt of lightning any moment. There was an odd appearance to it, and it seemed very high up.
It was later revealed to be almost 15 miles (about 80,000 feet high). It was very quiet. At 8:32 a.m. Mount St. Helens had exploded nearly 300 miles to the west. The ash cloud had reached the Idaho border within two hours following the explosion, and ash had been detected in the western portions of Yellowstone Park by 10:15 a.m. Denver by the next day, and ultimately around the globe in high-level winds. Later that morning, the darkness activated street light sensors.
At this trajectory from the explosion, our area received about a half-inch of fine grey ash. Because the ash contained a variety of pyroclastic materials, including fine, glass-like silica, we were issued face masks. Areas such as Pullman and Yakima, Washington were not so lucky. The ash coated streets and buildings that took weeks to remove.
Loggers endured miserable conditions and work was curtailed in the woods. In the days that followed, residents living at various distances in the perimeter of St. Helens were asked to report what sounds they had heard. This arose, in part, from the instance of a young farmer standing in his field within view of the explosion, only 9 miles away and hearing no sound. I saw a picture of this man some years later and was inspired to find an explanation. Reports came out in the following days of differing degrees and intensity of sound. Areas such as Vancouver and Victoria, British Columbia about 160 kilometers (90 miles) north of the explosion reported booms like distant cannon fire. In one instance, inside a TV station that was broadcasting. Animals seemed to have been aware minutes before it was audible to humans. Several reports came in of dogs suddenly running wildly about yards, barking.
As areas east and southeast of Mount St. Helens were more sparsely populated, reports coming in from those areas were fewer. However, what came out was a general “zone of silence” within roughly 60 kilometers in all directions, beyond which, the sound was more intense. One report came from as far as Maple Creek, Saskatchewan, some 1,200 kilometers (600 miles) northeast of the explosion. While no confirming reports came in from that area, it is entirely possible that sound could have traveled that far under the right atmospheric conditions.
As early as World War I, it was reported that gunfire in Belgium could be heard across the channel in England. The explanation for this phenomenon is the atmospheric transmission of sound caused by layers with differing patterns of wind and temperature, back and forth between the upper atmosphere and the surface. It recalled to mind an evening in 1954 when, with the right atmospheric conditions prevailing, Seattle came through on our small table model radio some 3,000 miles away in Greenland, clear across the continent. Radio Moscow was usually the clearest station on the dial in those Eisenhower years, broadcasting in both languages.