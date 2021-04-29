The familiar slogan offers a promise, “Join the Navy and see the world.” Wanda Scott Pollard did — and she did.
And for her service, Wanda is one of five veterans honored on the new Idaho Women Veterans Medallion. Proceeds from its sale will support Idaho’s two veterans cemeteries, one in Boise and one in Blackfoot.
I chaired the committee that selected the honorees. Other members were state Sens. Patti Anne Lodge and Michelle Stennett and state Reps. Christy Zito and Elaine Smith. We were all impressed by Wanda’s military service, after which she, like so many other Idaho veterans, returned to her hometown and made a long and productive life for herself.
Still, she saw the world first. She joined the Navy in 1953, apparently on a whim, and over the next five-plus years was based in the Azores, once landed in Cuba and traveled to places like Iceland. But her signature service was as a hostess on the personal aircraft of the U.S. Atlantic Fleet’s commander in chief, Adm. Jerauld Wright.
A letter of recommendation from Adm. Wright’s office noted that as a hostess, Wanda — “Miss Scott” in the letter — met many high-ranking civilians, foreign dignitaries and service officials. The assignment needed someone with a “pleasing disposition,” who had “utmost tact” and who had “sufficient self-confidence to meet the public well. Miss Scott possesses all of these traits and utilized them to a marked degree in carrying out her assignments.”
The other veterans honored on the medallion had equally interesting military careers. Kay Gott Chaffey served with the Women’s Air Service Pilots during World War II, ferrying fighter aircraft from their place to manufacture to their military destinations; Judy Blake Eighmy served in Vietnam as a U.S. Navy nurse on the USS Repose, the hospital ship known as the “Angel of the Orient”; Carmelita Pope, a professional actress who entertained U.S. troops in Italy during WWII as part of a United Service Organizations Inc. tour; and Carrie L. French of Caldwell, a U.S. Army ammunition specialist who served in the Middle East and, sadly, was killed in 2005 while serving in Operation Iraqi Freedom.
Fittingly, proceeds from the sale will support the two veterans cemeteries by providing funds for the uniforms, materials and tools used by color guards, volunteers and facility caretakers to offer professional, safe and meaningful ceremonies for the families and friends of veterans interred at the cemeteries. The funds will also support comfortable visitor areas and continuously updated kiosks that offer information about cemetery services and locations of veterans who have been laid to rest.
After her Navy service, Wanda Scott returned home to Parma and took a job at the M&W Market, where Bernie Pollard, one of her classmates from her Parma High School days, worked as a meat cutter. Bernie and Wanda were married in 1958 and celebrated their 57th anniversary before Wanda died in 2015. She worked at M&W for 30 years and was lead checker, and although she meant to retire, she continued to work there until she was 80.
Wanda and Bernie were both active in the American Legion. After her death, Bernie recalled that Wanda was proud of her Navy career, adding, “She always said, ‘I wish I’d have stayed in the service another 20 years.’”