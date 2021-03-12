The Idaho House State Affairs Committee just passed a motion to send Senate Bill 1110 to the floor with a pass recommendation. The vote was 12 to two in favor of the motion.
SB 1110 amends Idaho statutes for signature requirements on voter initiatives and referenda. The amendment requires signatures from 6% of eligible electors in each of 35 Idaho legislative districts. Currently, the 6% requirement can be satisfied by collecting signatures from a simple majority of legislative districts, that is 18 of 35.
The proceedings leading to the vote were extremely disappointing to me. I presume the purpose of the meeting was to allow public comment on the bill, discuss the merits of the bill and then make a recommendation to the full House based on the judgment of the committee.
Sen. Vick introduced the bill. About an hour was devoted to taking public comment. Then about 10 to 15 minutes was devoted to discussion.
Sen. Vick’s introduction was disappointing. He and other proponents made no compelling arguments as to why this bill was necessary to protect the constitutional rights of rural voters. In fact, little time during the proceedings was devoted to the merits of the proposed amendment and whether it was consistent with recognized standards of law or the legal and ethical obligations of our representatives to the people of Idaho.
The disturbing impression I was left with is that the outcome was predetermined, that a public comment obligation was fulfilled and that the sooner the motion to pass was made the better.
Only two points regarding the merits of the bill stood out in my mind. Rep. Gannon’s reminder to the committee that under Article 3 of our Constitution, the people of Idaho have legal standing in the legislative process of initiating and passing legislation. Our representatives have both legal and ethical obligations to the people of Idaho to recognize our rights. However, there was no discussion of these obligations.
The second point was discussion about the standards of the initiative process in other states. According to one member of the public, Colorado also has a voter initiative provision that requires signatures to be collected from all legislative districts. Upon questioning, however, the comment was qualified to apply only to proposed constitutional amendments, not to statutes. In fact, Colorado has no distribution requirement on voter signatures for statute amendments.
The attempt to impose a signature requirement from 100% of legislative districts seems to be totally inconsistent with recognized standards of law. Colorado being one example. In my mind, the proposed requirement is equivalent to requiring a majority or supermajority of “all eligible voters” rather than the recognized standard of “all votes cast.”
Despite numerous mentions of “inclusivity” during comments from proponents of the bill and inclusivity being a stated purpose of the bill, there is no occurrence of the word “inclusivity” in Idaho’s Constitution or statutes. If “inclusivity” is a valid merit of this bill in terms of protecting the constitutional rights of the people, then future legislation should be required to demonstrate how it meets the inclusivity intent of the Legislature.
Unfortunately, I have low expectations that our representatives will consider recognized standards of law or their legal and ethical obligations to the people of Idaho. I expect the House to approve SB 1110 as quickly as possible to prevent the buildup of significant opposition to the bill.
Gov. Little, please recognize the state government’s legal and ethical obligation to the people of Idaho and veto this bill.