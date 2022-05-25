Like most readers, I appreciate balanced reporting from the hometown newspaper to which I will always be fondly attached, but such was not the case with its May 4 front-page article about the leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion regarding the future of Roe v. Wade. The article was dominated by the opinions of constitutional scholar David Adler, always articulate in his defense of liberal feminist views on legalized abortion and other social issues relating to the 14th Amendment. No moral argument was included in the article in defense of innocent unborn human life, nor any other substantial arguments favoring the repeal of Roe v. Wade until the last sentence quoting Rep. Mike Simpson’s opinion that the issue of abortion should be decided by local elected officials. Supreme Court Associate Justice Samuel Alito, author of the draft opinion, said the same, “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”
Possible pending court action may usher in a new dawn for life and a reversal in the Supreme Court’s practice of assuming the role of a super unelected legislature by writing new law rather than interpreting the law as written. Quoting from Associate Justice Antonin Scalia, “A system of government that makes the people subordinate to a committee of nine unelected lawyers is to violate a principle more fundamental than taxation without representation: no social transformation without representation.”
By a contortionists’ stretching of general phrases in the Constitution, such as the due process and equal protection clauses of the 14th Amendment, interstate commerce clause, general welfare clause, etc., liberal federal judges have deprived the states of much of their constitutional authority thus weakening the federal system established by the Constitution dividing power between the nation and state levels of government (Article 1, Section 8, 10th Amendment). The states are rapidly becoming merely administrative units of the federal government with almost every conceivable function being micromanaged by federal officials. Their interference sometimes reaches absurd proportions, such as the petty intrusion by federal bureaucrats during the 2015 remodeling of the Idaho state Capitol building.
An overbearing federal government with one size fits all solutions discourages creativity and unique cultural variance among the states and discourages qualified candidates from seeking state office. Through the exercise of their constitutional authority, the states will surely make mistakes, but the concentration of power into the hands of a few people living in Washington, D.C., is potentially far more dangerous. The centralization of political power and the decline of moral values are now the greatest domestic existential threat to America.
I agree with Adler that reversing long-standing precedent is “not the path towards stability and predictability in constitutional law,” but from time to time bad court decisions must be overturned. Classic examples would be the infamous 1857 Dred Scott case which reaffirmed the right to own slaves and the odious Plessy v. Ferguson case in 1896, which allowed racial school segregation if school facilities were equal. The iconic Brown v. Board of Education case in 1954 overruled the “separate but equal” doctrine of Plessy and declared segregated schools to be inherently unequal, certainly a reasonable interpretation of the 14th Amendment.
As hearts and minds change, perhaps Roe v. Wade will one day also be considered to have been a mistake.
However the courts proceed, we must be respectful of contrasting views on the abortion issue. Honest and intelligent people may be either pro-life or pro-choice. Some of my best friends would completely agree with Adler. Even the best legal minds disagree on abortion and other 14th Amendment-related issues as indicated by frequent 5-4 Supreme Court decisions.