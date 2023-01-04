With Mount Rainier looming in the alpenglow of early evening against the horizon to the southeast that late June evening in 1985, the Alaska state ferry Columbia edged out of the dock at Seattle. I had taken the opportunity to travel the Inside Passage to Alaska for a month’s vacation and in the process visit with my second cousin, Fran.
My method of travel was shanks mare. I was traveling with a good-sized backpack and two carrying bags—all I thought I would need. With my sleeping bag next to the stern rail on the main deck, coming in past the Straits of Juan de Fuca, the current from the sea caused the ship to roll and yaw. I kept my eye on the edge of the deck, where the waves overlapped a foot or two, ready to shift my sleeping bag at any moment. As the lights of shoreline towns faded away, I fell off into a deep sleep, dreaming of what lay ahead.
With early morning breaking, we were passing Campbell River on 300-mile-long Vancouver Island, British Columbia. The morning had dawned sparkling clear with the blue of the sky and the deep green of the coastal forests in their sharpest hues. As I was traveling without a cabin, I was considered a walk-on passenger and had the run of the ship. Quite a few others were using this method. As such, I could get off at any port of call and stay overnight, which I did at Ketchikan and pick up the next ferry going northward.
Ketchikan is built on a mountainside and offers a nice workout of about 200 wooden steps to reach the upper town. I stayed at a youth hostel in the basement of the Methodist church. From the top, one has a view of the harbor. Most of these coastal towns have their own fishing fleet with trawlers and smaller vessels in the harbor. There were two small high-winged biplanes parked there, as this is the only method of transportation for most of the coastal communities. The only two points of access to the interior by road are nearby Prince Rupert on the south end and from Haines near the head of the Lynn Canal, which connects by road inland to Haines Junction in Yukon Territory at the north end.
At Ketchikan were two large cruise ships in port, the Nieuw Amsterdam and one other, the name of which I forget. I use the Dutch spelling. As we traveled north at this time of year, the period of nighttime darkness diminished. If you were out on deck during those last hours, you could peer down from the ship’s stern and see the constant flickering caused by the bioluminescence of countless krill stirred up by the ship’s propeller. The channels are marked by flashing green lights to guide ship traffic through the maze of islands.
During the last ice age, when the sea level was much lower, these islands would have been part of a narrow coastal plain with low hills and mountains. The current coast range would have been an interior range. What are now the large coastal islands of the Queen Charlotte islands and the Alexander archipelago would then have been the contemporary coast range of British Columbia. Traveling through this region in rainy periods imparts a deep sense of remoteness and peace. You are alone within one of the world’s largest coastal rainforests. You want to take it in and absorb it in all of its fullness.
Inside, a National Forest Service interpreter described the natural and human history of the Tongass National Forest of Alaska’s southeastern panhandle, the nation’s largest, bordering Alaska’s southeast mainland lies the Chugach National Forest encompassing the Chugach Range and a portion of the huge Wrangel-St. Elias National Park and Preserve. The smaller ferries of the line weave through some of the more remote passages where a few remote communities lie isolated. Taking one of these smaller ferries, we wound out through the fog and inbound silence of the remote Frederick Sound, through Peril Strait and down along the coast of Baranof Island to the old Russian outpost of Sitka.
We pulled in alongside the brightly lighted deck of one of the smaller ferries in teaming rain, where a tour guide met our small contingent and took us for a tour of the refurbished St. Michael’s Russian Orthodox cathedral. The original structure had been ravaged by fire in 1967, at which time the townspeople had rushed over to save most of the interior religious artifacts. With only two hours to spare, we sailed back through the islands with moonlight now dimly bathing this remote and lonely outpost of North America. Sitka came within American jurisdiction with the purchase of Alaska from Russia in 1867. Termed “Seward’s folly” in reference to the secretary of the interior at that time, it has proven quite otherwise.
Evan Tibbott is a long-time resident of eastern Idaho. He is a cooperative weather observer for National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Weather Service and has been involved as a volunteer in civic and natural resource capacities for many years. He lives in Rigby and enjoys writing about the outdoors and his own personal experiences in the West.
