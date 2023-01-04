With Mount Rainier looming in the alpenglow of early evening against the horizon to the southeast that late June evening in 1985, the Alaska state ferry Columbia edged out of the dock at Seattle. I had taken the opportunity to travel the Inside Passage to Alaska for a month’s vacation and in the process visit with my second cousin, Fran.

My method of travel was shanks mare. I was traveling with a good-sized backpack and two carrying bags—all I thought I would need. With my sleeping bag next to the stern rail on the main deck, coming in past the Straits of Juan de Fuca, the current from the sea caused the ship to roll and yaw. I kept my eye on the edge of the deck, where the waves overlapped a foot or two, ready to shift my sleeping bag at any moment. As the lights of shoreline towns faded away, I fell off into a deep sleep, dreaming of what lay ahead.

Evan Tibbott is a long-time resident of eastern Idaho. He is a cooperative weather observer for National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Weather Service and has been involved as a volunteer in civic and natural resource capacities for many years. He lives in Rigby and enjoys writing about the outdoors and his own personal experiences in the West.

