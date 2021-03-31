New Year’s Day 2020. Our economy was booming. Our future looked bright. No one predicted the drastic changes to be forced on an unprepared world. Somehow, we managed. But crisis management produced winners and losers. Unfortunately, the losses included livelihoods, lifestyles, and lives.
Today, a different set of drastic changes faces those of us in the greater Northwest. But unlike 2020, we know what the challenges are. We can plan the future we want to leave for our children.
The Port of Lewiston is racked by global decisions beyond its control. The Bonneville Power Administration is under unprecedented financial stress. The climate crisis threatens Northwest hydropower production and grain growers. Today, Idaho offers a future for retirees; not the jobs and lifestyle that will keep our youth close to home. And finally, salmon runs in Idaho are simply becoming a memory.
These threats to the economic future of the Northwest and Idaho come together in the debate over the Lower Snake River dams. We have a choice. We choose either to manage the changes forced upon us or accept crisis management.
Rep. Mike Simpson’s “Northwest in Transition” proposal is a discussion document. It’s a framework for reaching a consensus on policy to manage these changes. The response has been predictable; defensive, hardened biases, and the comfortable say “hell no.”
As expected, salmon and waterway proponents have stated their positions, pro and con, respectively. Washington legislators praise the carbon-free power of the LSR dams. Agricultural organizations in Idaho and Washington extoll the cheap, deep-water barge transport of their exports to the world through the Ports of Lewiston and Portland. The Idaho legislature supports the “international competitiveness, multimodal transportation, and economic development benefits provided by the Port of Lewiston.”
Gov. Little states that “breaching the dams would have devastating impacts on Idahoans and vital segments of Idaho’s economy.” Our congressional delegation is deafeningly mute on the subject.
That’s the politics. What about the reality?
The Port of Lewiston is threatened by litigation, silt build-up, deteriorated rail and truck transportation alternatives, labor disputes at the POP, international trade conflicts, loss of barged container shipments to and from POL, and proposed Washington Clean Fuel Standards that, if adopted, will raise transport costs for eastern Washington (and Idaho) grain farmers.
The financial threats to Bonneville Power Administration impact the nation, region, and Idaho Falls. BPA power contracts with municipal utilities throughout the region, including Idaho Falls Power, end in 2028 and must be renegotiated. The lower costs of wind power might tempt some customers to abandon BPA. Meanwhile, BPA costs are increasing because they are affected by mandatory salmon mitigation practices, litigation, water supply, Washington state Renewable Portfolio Standards, and BPA’s obligation to provide electricity to their customers at reasonable prices. We, as Idaho Falls Power customers, feel the impact of these threats to BPA in our wallets.
The greatest benefit of the Northwest in Transition plan is “certainty;” assurance that present threats to the futures of POL, BPA, and industries dependent on the LSR dams are minimized.
Hydropower and irrigation benefits were added to the LSR dam proposal to get Congress to pay for making Clarkston-Lewiston a seaport. Today, the carbon-free power of the LSR dams can be replaced by lower-cost firm clean power. The irrigation provided by the Ice Harbor Dam can be replaced. Clarkston-Lewiston can return to its former role as a port on a navigable inland waterway.
Why do we defend a status quo that exposes POL, BPA and Idaho industries to growing uncertainty? Can we afford to sacrifice the future of the Northwest to crisis management?
What can we do?
First, recognize that Simpson’s plan is not about “salmon versus barges.” It is about a bright future for this region.
Second, question every political statement. Gov. Little, tell us which vital segment of Idaho’s economy will be devastated and why?
Third, educate ourselves. Will BPA’s financial crisis drive Idaho Falls Power customer’s costs even higher?
Finally, speak up. Express our thoughts and concerns to friends, co-workers, elected representatives at all levels of government and to our community through letters to the editor.