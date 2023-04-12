Milton Friedman famously said, “Inflation is always and everywhere a monetary phenomenon in the sense that it is and can be produced only by a more rapid increase in the quantity of money than in output.” Also, “A budget deficit is inflationary if, and only if, it is financed in considerable part by printing money.”
Friedman was a prolific author and presented theories on a wide variety of economic topics. Many of them have drawn heavy criticism with much of it well deserved. That doesn’t make his theories about inflation wrong, and in fact, there is a broad consensus among economists that he got it right.
Clearly, none of this prevents politicians, some economists and the mainstream media from getting it wrong regarding the current round of inflation. The problem is that there isn’t much political mileage to be gained by blaming inflation on supposedly non-partisan bureaucrats at the Federal Reserve. It’s much more advantageous to point fingers at policies you don’t like to place blame, especially if they are government spending programs that you would oppose under any circumstances.
In addition, in post-pandemic America, there are lots of other issues that can be used to muddy the water. Pent-up demand resulting from pandemic restrictions, supply chain-induced shortages (also pandemic-related), corporate price gouging, energy supply disruptions due to war in Ukraine and labor shortages leading to increased wage growth are a few. All of these issues can and do occur without causing inflation. The fact that they are occurring during a period of inflation complicates the issue considerably. The government has always calculated core inflation separately to eliminate the effects of volatile prices on items like food and energy. We should be adjusting core inflation for some of these unusual items currently. The difference in these issues is the difference between spending money and creating money.
Don Herbst is a retired corporate tax accountant and tax systems analyst living in Rigby.
