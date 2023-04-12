Milton Friedman famously said, “Inflation is always and everywhere a monetary phenomenon in the sense that it is and can be produced only by a more rapid increase in the quantity of money than in output.” Also, “A budget deficit is inflationary if, and only if, it is financed in considerable part by printing money.”

Friedman was a prolific author and presented theories on a wide variety of economic topics. Many of them have drawn heavy criticism with much of it well deserved. That doesn’t make his theories about inflation wrong, and in fact, there is a broad consensus among economists that he got it right.

Don Herbst is a retired corporate tax accountant and tax systems analyst living in Rigby.

