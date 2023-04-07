I was sitting in my car enjoying a cup of coffee, my version of a Coors Light, when thoughts began to materialize. I tend to be a teetotaler by choice, although, I have been known to share a Canada Dry at the bar with those who do. Nearly four score years ago (no reference to Lincoln), I finished a tour of duty under the Big Sky in northern Montana. The “Hi-line” as we referred to it then. That country grew on me.
No one of my lineage had ever settled west of the Ohio in over three centuries, as far as I know. In those days, most were farmers or small-town people tucked in among the original 13 colonies. Like countless other Americans down through our nation’s history, with the expansion that came with such things as the Northwest Ordinance, it seemed it was time to move on, for whatever reasons. The country west of the Missouri beckoned with its expanses. With final statehood for Alaska, the nation had expanded to its limits, and a great frontier it is. In the words of a friend who has worked up there, “Probably far more to explore than one can experience in a lifetime.”
May it always be so. May we always have such places that beckon and challenge us to go out and discover new things about our world. Despite its well-known detractors, those who seem perennially dissatisfied by reason of personal politics or otherwise, I have visited 43 states and have lived or worked for a while in eight. I have lived in Idaho for three score years and have all I need. One of the last best parts of America I have known, which some are trying to “reconstruct.”
Education should be a personal endeavor throughout life, not entirely limited to traditional institutions of higher learning. The meat is there, if you look for it with objectivity. Veterans tend to see some of our issues from a different perspective, as many of them have seen the results of the loss of freedom. In the words of former President Reagan, “Freedom is a fragile thing and it’s never more than one generation away from extinction.”
Another observer noted that Reagan’s strength lay in his ability to set priorities, which led to the collapse of the former Soviet Union, an empire that has had a succession of dictatorial and oppressive regimes.
Evan Tibbott is a long-time resident of eastern Idaho. He lives in Rigby and enjoys writing about the outdoors and his own personal experiences in the West.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.