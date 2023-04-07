Evan Tibbott

Evan Tibbott

I was sitting in my car enjoying a cup of coffee, my version of a Coors Light, when thoughts began to materialize. I tend to be a teetotaler by choice, although, I have been known to share a Canada Dry at the bar with those who do. Nearly four score years ago (no reference to Lincoln), I finished a tour of duty under the Big Sky in northern Montana. The “Hi-line” as we referred to it then. That country grew on me.

No one of my lineage had ever settled west of the Ohio in over three centuries, as far as I know. In those days, most were farmers or small-town people tucked in among the original 13 colonies. Like countless other Americans down through our nation’s history, with the expansion that came with such things as the Northwest Ordinance, it seemed it was time to move on, for whatever reasons. The country west of the Missouri beckoned with its expanses. With final statehood for Alaska, the nation had expanded to its limits, and a great frontier it is. In the words of a friend who has worked up there, “Probably far more to explore than one can experience in a lifetime.”

Evan Tibbott is a long-time resident of eastern Idaho. He lives in Rigby and enjoys writing about the outdoors and his own personal experiences in the West.

Tags

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.