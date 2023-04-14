A couple of years ago, after sending in a letter under comments, I suddenly saw myself designated as a guest writer, accompanied by my picture. I didn’t like the picture, but that is not the fault of the photographer. I was squooshed down in a lounge chair in my living room. I’m not a good poser. He had taken the picture earlier after I had been recognized as Veteran of the Month that year. I didn’t apply for the job. So, as they might say, I’m a free-roving writer.{/span}

Evan Tibbott

Evan Tibbott

In these years of relative mental cognizance, I am enjoying it. What did they use to call that, clairvoyance? Anyway, I have been further encouraged by having received numerous favorable comments by word of mouth. I try to avoid politics, as I think we have had enough of that lately. It goes nowhere and changes few minds as post-election results have proven out. For better or for worse, I like to share experiences that have added substance to my life since I boarded that train at 10:30 p.m. long ago en route to basic training in upstate New York.

Evan Tibbott is a long-time resident of eastern Idaho. He lives in Rigby and enjoys writing about the outdoors and his own personal experiences in the West.

Tags

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.