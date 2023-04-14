A couple of years ago, after sending in a letter under comments, I suddenly saw myself designated as a guest writer, accompanied by my picture. I didn’t like the picture, but that is not the fault of the photographer. I was squooshed down in a lounge chair in my living room. I’m not a good poser. He had taken the picture earlier after I had been recognized as Veteran of the Month that year. I didn’t apply for the job. So, as they might say, I’m a free-roving writer.{/span}
In these years of relative mental cognizance, I am enjoying it. What did they use to call that, clairvoyance? Anyway, I have been further encouraged by having received numerous favorable comments by word of mouth. I try to avoid politics, as I think we have had enough of that lately. It goes nowhere and changes few minds as post-election results have proven out. For better or for worse, I like to share experiences that have added substance to my life since I boarded that train at 10:30 p.m. long ago en route to basic training in upstate New York.
That was a life changer, although I couldn’t portend the future. It was also an honor to serve my country. When that letter comes in the mail, you don’t know what the future holds or where you will be assigned. There is a mixture of excitement and trepidation. You are in someone else’s hands. As it turned out, it would be a life changer. That future has been a somewhat loosely connected progression of events, dependent more or less on their timing. The timing part of it is important. Like a puzzle, the parts go together in more or less order but in a different perspective. Also, what is learned early on in life at home and from friends is an important guide in decision-making for whatever the future brings.
As I was reminded while taking wood badge in Scouting, I spend about 80% of the time listening and 20% talking. What I have seen and observed in my years since is worth sharing. It has influenced my perspective of existence and added greatly to the years. Despite its faults, this country still holds the best opportunity to experience the best of life. I hope it may encourage others to find more substance in this miracle called life. Let’s not throw it away for the lure of attractive but destructive ideologies that are designed and programmed to destroy the nation.
I mentioned listening. It has come down the line that after the signing of the Declaration of Independence in response to a questioner Ben Franklin answered, “A republic, if you can keep it.”
Quite an observation for one who had an incentive to dabble around with high-voltage electricity. It had a good ending, though. The lightning rod industry. Maybe that’s why we had those attractive glass bell bottoms on our chair legs. Creativity apparently has no limits.
Evan Tibbott is a long-time resident of eastern Idaho. He lives in Rigby and enjoys writing about the outdoors and his own personal experiences in the West.
