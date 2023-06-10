Why do people flock to Idaho? Possible answers include our favorable tax rate (5.8% flat for both personal and business) or the hometown feel of our communities. Other families come here for a quality education in our public schools and low crime rates. But across the board, a big draw remains our public lands and open spaces. Wherever you live in the state, you’re close to a fishing stream, a great hiking spot or a scenic drive.

Jerald Raymond

Rep. Jerald Raymond

I’ve spent my entire adult life working with groups invested in the health and accessibility of our public lands. These groups include the Idaho Cattle Association, Idaho Rangeland Resource Commission, Farm Bureau, Bureau of Land Management Resource Advisory Council and our local range managers. We’ve partnered many times to preserve and expand the multiple-use concept on public lands. Maintaining public access to these lands is vital to the future existence of our open spaces.

Rep. Jerald Raymond represents District 31, which includes Fremont, Jefferson, Clark and Lemhi counties. He owns and operates a livestock enterprise in Jefferson County.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.